Emily Ratajkowski’s Wedding ‘Dress’: Twitter Freaks Over Her $200 Zara Pantsuit

Emily Ratajkowski’s wedding outfit was NOT traditional. The model wore a mustard pantsuit, and fans are so here for it!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, surprised fans when she married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York City courthouse ceremony on Feb. 23. And although their union was completely unexpected, her wedding outfit was the biggest shock of all. Instead of a gown, or anything white for that matter, Emily wore a $200 Zara pantsuit. She made quite the statement in the gorgeous mustard ensemble, and Twitter is loving it. “Emily Ratajkowski getting married in an orange suit from Zara then casually announcing it via Instagram stories is wedding goals. Now I have to go change my whole Pinterest board,” one fan tweeted, and we couldn’t agree more. The Gone Girl actress paired the suit with strappy sandals and a wide-brimmed black hat. So chic, right?

Making the ceremony even cuter, Emily’s adorable pug was in attendance. What a cute accessory! Social media star The Fat Jewish and actor Josh Safdie also showed up for the big day. We can only imagine how fun that was. Interestingly, Emily and Sebastian’s nuptials came just one month after she announced her split from longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. The newlyweds went public with their love on Feb. 14, according to The Daily Mail. They were spotted at a French restaurant in Los Feliz, CA, where cameras caught them showing off major PDA. And, now less than two weeks later, the two are married. But like they say, when you know, you just know.

Emily and Sebastian already have so much in common. They both are actors, and have a love for animals. In addition to his role in the films Broken Flower and Heaven Knows What, Sebastian recently produced the American crime film Good Time. The movie follows a bank robber (played by Robert Pattinson) on the run. It was released back in 2017 and scored a 92% on rottentomatoes.com. Not too bad, right? Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for the new couple, and we can’t wait to see where they honeymoon.

