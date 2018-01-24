Tweets
Erykah Badu Defends Bill Cosby & Hitler In Explosive Interview & People Are Livid

Erykah Badu is being slammed on Twitter for saying she ‘loves’ what Bill Cosby has ‘done for the world.’ Oh, and she also thinks there was good in Hitler. Seriously.

An interview with Erykah Badu, 46, dropped on Vulture this morning, Jan. 24, and needless to say, it’s too early for this BS. Why? Well, because she thought it was a good idea to defend Bill Cosby, 80, and, wait for it… Adolf Hitler. If that’s already got your blood boiling, you aren’t alone. People on Twitter are savagely (and rightfully) slamming the singer for her problematic, and utterly ridiculous beliefs.

After being asked about the larger societal discussion of whether we can truly separate art from the artist, Erykah had this to say: “I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment. Because I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people.” For the record, Cosby has been accused by more than 50 women of either rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual battery, and/or sexual misconduct. So what he’s “done for the world” is absolutely despicable.

But that’s not all, folks! After saying that she can see all sides of an argument simultaneously, she added, “I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” The interviewer, David Marchese, then stepped in with a “Come again?” but she didn’t back down. “Yeah, I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.” Face, meet palm. Somehow the interview continues past that point, and she even throws in, “I would never even want a group of white men who believe that the Confederate flag is worth saving to feel bad. That’s not how I operate.”

So yeah, people are pretty livid over these crazy comments. From disbelief, to anger, to extreme disappointment, Erykah managed to elicit a wide range of emotions from everyone who read this insane interview. Check out some of the responses below:

