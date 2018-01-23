Is Bella Thorne Pregnant? Fans Lose It After BF Mod Sun Posts Pic of Him Kissing Her Belly

Is wild child Bella Thorne going to have a baby of her own soon? We’ve got the pic of BF Mod Sun kissing her belly that has fans losing it over a possible pregnancy.

Bella Thorne, 20, sure has been making headlines — some for all the wrong reasons — while at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. But the biggest news of all is that she might be pregnant! At least that’s what some fans are thinking after her boyfriend Mod Sun, 30, posted an Instagram pic on Jan. 22 showing him kissing her bare belly. The former Disney starlet rocked red leather pants and a matching crop top while promoting her film Assasination Nation and the stoner rapper showed off a photo of him making the sneaky smooch. He captioned the pic, “ur doing so amazing I️ love watching u shine bb,” and the photo has fans are thinking that they might be parents soon.

The comments section of the pic was flooded with messages of congratulations for the couple. Some of the users wrote,”Looks like she’s pregooo,” “Is this a hint????” and “Holy sh*t you preg ❤️.” Fans were pretty enthusiastic that the pair could be parents, even though some thought that Bella might still be a little young to become a mom.

If Mod Sun — real name Derek Smith — is going to be a dad, he sure had a wild way of celebrating. The following day he posted an Instagram pic of himself holding what looks like a burning joint while he has a Martini sitting in front of him. He might want to be careful as his love of the green stuff has already allegedly got him and Bella in trouble in Park City. Unlike California, marijuana is not allowed for recreational or medical purposes in Utah.

According to Page Six, the actress and her entourage were allegedly kicked out of the Park City Marriott after someone in her crew was caught smoking weed. “They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere,” their source said, adding, “There were so many bags, they needed a trail car to carry them.” She was able to make it to her film’s premiere and relocate to a new hotel, but the site said that things kept going downhill for the starlet. “She called in sick for most of her press interviews on Monday,” the insider said. “She canceled everything in the morning.” Hmm…maybe she has morning sickness if Mod’s pic is any hint?

