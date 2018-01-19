Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reveal They Named Their Daughter Chicago, & Fans Lose It

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s baby girl’s unique name is ALREADY a major topic of conversation. Find out what fans think here — the tweets are everything!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, surrogate gave birth to the couple’s baby daughter on Jan. 15, and of course fans cannot stop talking about what they named their tiny bundle of joy! The newest Kardashian’s name, which Kim announced on Jan. 19, is Chicago West (Chi, pronounced “Shy,” for short) and so far, it seems like fans are 50/50 on it. Taking to Twitter, social media users have unabashedly not held back how they feel about the moniker, and we’ve collected some of the funniest posts below. No matter HOW you feel about the infant’s name though, there’s no question that it’s pretty darn original. Click here to see pics of Kim’s baby shower.

Back in 2015, when Kim and Kanye revealed their son Saint West‘s, 2, name, E! reported that the celeb couple selected Saint because it refers to her son as being a “blessing” — especially “because she had such a difficult pregnancy.” Pretty sweet, right? As for the meaning behind their daughter North West‘s, 4, name? “North means highest power,” reported TMZ at the time, explaining that Kimye chose the directional moniker because “nothing’s north of north.”

Apparently they also liked the name because the duo believed “North is their highest point together as a couple” and that she represents a kind of “North Star” for them. Clearly Kim and Kanye put a lot of thought into their children’s names, and we think Chicago fits right in! But take a look at what the fans thing below:

You know Kim's just gonna call her Chic! #ChicagoWest — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) January 19, 2018

Honestly, out of all the options, I'd rather be called North West. #ChicagoWest — Rachel "Chicago" West (@rachel_is_here) January 19, 2018

Everyone in Chicago right now is like #CHICAGOWEST pic.twitter.com/I4eMnyI1U5 — Brooke (@broooookieeeeee) January 19, 2018

I'm really mad they dropped the ball and didn't name the baby Wild West #ChicagoWest — Tracee Darcelle (@dearfashionista) January 19, 2018

Chicago West?? Seriously??? I know celebs like to come up with "unique" names but this is taking it too far, naming their newborn daughter after the "Windy City" I bet she'll HATE that when she's older… #ChicagoWest #KimKardashian #KanyeWest — Kirsty (@KirstyWWE) January 19, 2018

Omg you guys @KimKardashian and Yeezy named their baby girl #ChicagoWest and I am so here for it I am crying!!! — H E A T H E R (@PurpleTurtles33) January 19, 2018

Can't wait for the first time the news reports "Chicago West Shooting" and everyone loses their shit #ChicagoWest — Zach Fugate (@_fugatti) January 19, 2018

I quite like #ChicagoWest 👌🏻 — Jasmin Hope Wigmore (@jasminhope_) January 19, 2018

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Khloe Kardashian, 33, also shared her reaction to her new niece’s name, writing, “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name,” adding that its pronounced “Shy.” Soon after Kim announced her daughter’s name, she tweeted, “North, Saint & Chi.” The reality star also re-tweeted a fan who wrote, “And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy.'”

