Melania Trump Wears $4,000 Sequined Dress For NYE Days After Being Slammed For Sexy Selfie

The Trumps celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and naturally Twitter had thoughts — but this time they all focused on Melania Trump’s $4000 dress. See the reactions!

The Trump family hosted their annual New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 31, which lead to a roasting on Twitter. The trolls’ target this time around was Melania Trump‘s dress. The 47-year-old donned a pink floral-embroidered Erdem dress that goes for about $4000 — and people on Twitter decided that it wasn’t her best look. See people’s reactions to her festive ensemble below!

The responses ranged from explanations as to what’s wrong with the gown to outright mocking of the outfit. “Not her best look. Last year was SO much better. These sleeves, no, & very unflattering neckline. I don’t know who’d look good in that dress,” one person commented. While this comment feels objective since it stuck primarily to what that Tweeter specifically disliked about the fashion choice, other people weren’t as nice. “LOL that Erdem dress on Melania is beyond ugly. $4000 to look like my Barbie when I painted her dress with Mom’s lipstick & crayons,” someone else said. Harsh!

Like her husband Donald Trump, 71, the First Lady is no stranger to being trolled on the Internet. On Dec. 25, she posted a selfie on her Twitter account, which she captioned “#MerryChristmas.” The image appeared to be taken with a Snapchat filter that added a Santa hat and changed the appearance of her face. People on the Internet were super unhappy about Melania posting a picture of herself online. In comparison to the reactions about the solo snap, the trolling over Melania’s NYE dress almost seems kind.

The entire family was also mocked online when they shared their official White House holiday card that for some reason didn’t have Barron Trump, 11, in it. Twitter had a field day with the random absence of Donald and Melania’s son considering it was supposed to be a family photo. Hey, at least he got an invite to the New Year’s Eve party!

LOL that Erdem dress on Melania is beyond ugly. $4000 to look like my Barbie when I painted her dress with Mom’s lipstick & crayons. Keerist. Poor Barron is a sad looking child. pic.twitter.com/ualcJ0hs5B — SNOWFLAKE MAFIA 🎄🔪 (@FishHawkRdJody) January 1, 2018

She keeps trying to make weird sleeves a thing. — Deeps🐘 (@dlreddy14051) January 1, 2018

The last time I wore $3,000 it was a heart monitor. — D H (@realdavehovis) January 1, 2018

Glad to see Melania was wearing her favorite designer tonight, Sanrio, from the Hello Kitty collection.

Also, WTF? pic.twitter.com/Rb6j8zUhxl — TBogg (@tbogg) January 1, 2018

I swear Huckabee is dressing her. Melania's fashion sense has dropped 99% since she moved to white house. — Kris Mares (@KrisMares2) January 1, 2018

Melania missed the mark. Her dress looks like the pink plastic wrap that is used to wrap Easter baskets. — Hear me roar (@Wynnone) January 1, 2018

Sorry Melania that is one ugly dress — Mary Furse (@lastoften) January 1, 2018

Melania didn’t hit best dressed list in this colored Saran Wrap thingie😳 — Copstoit 🇺🇸 (@coptoit) January 1, 2018

