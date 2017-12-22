Cardi B Sex Tape Reportedly Leaks After New Single Drops, But Is It Really Her?

Someone on social media just posted a video of a woman dancing nude and fans who think the clip is of Cardi B are PISSED. Here’s what people are saying about the leak.

Cardi B, 25, has never been shy about her past as a stripper — and apparently people on the Internet won’t let her move on from it. A “sex tape” has been leaked, according to MTONews, who claim that the video of a dancing naked woman is the “Bodak Yellow” singer. After leaking, fans of Cardi B lashed out on Twitter over the star’s privacy being so horribly invaded. Many were fairly convinced that the video of a nude woman twerking was her, given the familiar tattoos on her leg.

The reported leak came on the same day that the rapper released her new track “Bartier Cardi,” which featured 21 Savage, 25, and gave tons of shoutouts to her fiancée Offset, 26. The coincidental timing of the single drop and nude video leak especially upset fans of the singer seeing as how she’s moved on from her past to become a two-time Grammy nominated rapper. “Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn’t a secret or a scandal. Y’all won’t let anyone successful keep their past in the past,” wrote one Twitter user. “Yes cardi b used to be a stripper who has naked videos from her past stop bringing It up when she doing good always hating going on it’s really sad,” wrote another. See more outraged responses below.

Whether the video is of Cardi or not, trying to bring the star down with a video of her twerking naked isn’t cool. The singer had a major glow up in 2017 when she broke multiple records with “Bodak Yellow.” From knocking Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” from the top of the charts to being the first solo female rapper to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill‘s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998, Cardi was a force to be reckoned with, and no amount of leaked sex tapes can change that.

