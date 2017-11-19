Pink Can’t Hide Her Disappointment & Confusion As Frenemy Christina Aguilera Performs At AMAs

Years after their feud, Christina Aguliera and Pink came face-to-face at the 2017 AMAs…and Pink did not look thrilled as her frenemy took the stage. See her reaction to Xtina’s performance here!

The feud between Christina Aguilera and Pink may be long over, but it’s not every day that the former nemeses come face-to-face — so all eyes were on them when they both attended the American Music Awards on Nov. 19. Christina had one of the most buzzed-about performances of the show, as she did a tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard, which had the audience in tears. Naturally, the cameras continuously panned to Pink in the front row to see what her reaction would be, and although the singer cracked a few smiles throughout Xtina’s rendition, she also seemed to be watching on in pain during some of the bigger moments. She did give her former nemesis a standing ovation at the end, but she certainly was not able to hide her confusion and disappointment at certain moments.

The drama between Pink and Christina happened when they collaborated on the 2001 song “Lady Marmalade” with Mya and Lil Kim. Pink explained during her 2009 Behind the Music documentary that the fight was over who would sing the high notes on the track. It was quite dramatic there for several years, but when Pink served as a key adviser on The Voice in 2016, the ladies reunited, played nice and put their feud in the past. Then, this past summer, a fan slammed MTV’s decision to give Pink the VMAs Video Vanguard Award, and dissed her as “Christina’s backup singer.”

Pink responded to the tweet by saying she “loves” Christina and that they’ve “made amends.” During a WWHL interview in October, Pink admitted that Christina tried to punch her in the club one time during their years of fighting, but confirmed that all was well these days. “We’re fine,” she told Andy Cohen. “She’s so talented. And deep down, I’ve had bad days, too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. It was just funny. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms and we grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.” Hopefully this new development doesn’t reignite the drama!

Pink’s reaction to Christina singing 😂 I’m gone! pic.twitter.com/6Wsl4YzuHl — Amy Rose is meeting DnP! (@SushiRollPhan) November 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/tcaxo_/status/932431295560417280/video/1

Pink’s face when Christina tried to hit Whitney’s notes in the beginning #AMAs pic.twitter.com/D6jmrxnVdg — DoUKnowBTS (@BigShaderrica) November 20, 2017

