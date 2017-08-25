Kylie Jenner Rocks Sheer Dress & Frees The Nipple In Racy ‘V’ Magazine Shoot — See Wild Pics

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Kylie Jenner gets naked. ‘I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,’ she told ‘V’ magazine. Click to see the sexy pics below!

Kylie Jenner, 20, exposes EVERYTHING, wearing a sheer Fendi dress for V magazine. Her breasts and nipples are on full display in the yellow gown, for her most daring and revealing shoot EVER, that was released on August 25. “That was actually my first super nude shoot,” she told the magazine. Not that anyone is looking at her face, but she’s pictured with dramatic glitter eye makeup, and her hand up to her pink lips. This new shoot will definitely get her a lot of attention! “I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight. That’s normal to me.,” she told the magazine. “There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

In addition to the yellow dress, she rocks two more sheer outfits for the mag, obviously making the most of her first nude shoot. Kylie dons a platinum blonde wig in the photo, styled by Martin Cullen. On her famously changing hair color, Kylie said, “All I know is that when I go into weave stores, they have colors that I’ve worn, which is cool…Back then, I dyed my hair blue and teal and other colors. I would do meet and greets and every other girl — even guys — had teal hair. They’d be like, ‘I did this because of you! Everyone has teal hair now!’” No one will be talking about her hair color after seeing this shoot! See all the photos in the gallery attached.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie Jenner’s V magazine nipple reveal?