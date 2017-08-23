Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Reputation’ & Fans Are SHOOK — See The Best Reactions

Taylor Swift finally gave fans what they’ve been waiting for on August 23 and confirmed that she’ll be releasing a brand new album called ‘Reputation’ on Nov. 10. Naturally, Swifties are TOTALLY FREAKING OUT!

It’s about damn time! Taylor Swift, 27, finally confirmed that her sixth album, Reputation, will come out on November 10, with the first single dropping Aug. 24…and the Internet is losing its mind. It’s been nearly three years since Tay released a solo song, and fans have been anxiously waiting, so excitement was at an all-time high when the 27-year-old came through and delivered. After posting three cryptic teaser videos of a terrifying snake, Tay took to social media to reveal her album cover and the details. Naturally, fans immediately began blowing up Twitter to share their reactions, and you can check out some of their best responses below!

After remaining SUPER low-key for all of 2017, Taylor finally prepared to make her return to the spotlight on Aug. 18. Out of nowhere, the “Shake It Off” singer mysteriously deleted all the content from her social media pages, and her website went totally dark. Then, on Aug. 21, she cryptically came back to all platforms by posting a 10 second video, seemingly showing the scaly tail of a snake. The next day, she showed off more of the reptile in a 20 second clip, and by Aug. 23, she had revealed the full video — including a totally terrifying clip of the snake’s head with a wide open mouth! Less than three hours later, the big reveal was finally made.

The Reputation cover features a black and white photo of Taylor amidst a newspaper backdrop, with her name written in various different prints. With two high-profile relationships (Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston) and two public feuds (Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian/Kanye West) in the last three years, there’s a LOT for Taylor to sing about on this record…and REPUTATION could not be a more fitting title. WE CANNOT WAIT!

HISS HISS BITCH THE VENOM OUT TO GET YOU #REPUTATION #TS6 #T6ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/K8gNPqUnsA — Kylie Roberts (@Kylie13Roberts) August 23, 2017

TAYLOR ALLISON SWIFT I CANT EVEN RIGHT NOW!!!!!! REPUTATION IS GOING TO KILL ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. @taylorswift13 — Brooke not Brooklyn (@brooke_kline_) August 23, 2017

OH MY GOD NOV 10 @taylorswift13's NEW ALBUM OH MY GOD REPUTATION OH MY GOD I CANT SOMEONE GIVE ME CPR BECAUSE I AM DEAD — Claire McKenzie (@clairemckenz09) August 23, 2017

