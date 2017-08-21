Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Nipple In See-Through Black Bra Top Lounging By Pool

That’s one hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap lounging by the pool on Aug. 21, and it was a little risque! The mother-of-three showed off her nipples in a sexy sheer black bra, and we’re living for it! Click to see the hot pic.

Yowza! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, proved once again that she’s got a sexy edge under that sweet exterior on Aug. 21. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Snapchat to share a pic of herself chilling by the pool. She looked relaxed and laid-back in a pair of sweatpants, but we couldn’t help but be distracted by something else… her nipple! The point-of-view shot highlights her bodacious breasts in a sheer black bra top and she clearly has no problem showing off what she’s got. SCROLL DOWN FOR HOT PHOTO.

The gorgeous mommy captioned the pic “I get those goosebumps every time.” Clearly she’s referring to the fact that her chest looks a little chilly, covered in goosebumps with hard nipples. However, it’s also a nod to her little sis Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott. Those are lyrics from his song “Goosebumps” with Kendrick Lamar. Clearly she’s really taken a liking to him! Click here for the sexiest pics of Kourtney.

Kourtney certainly isn’t shy about showing off her body. On a daily basis she snaps her wild workouts with Don A. Matrix in her garage, so she has every right to be proud of what she’s accomplished! When she’s on vacation she goes especially crazy, She snapped her booty and bikini pics from both Mexico and the Hamptons. We bet Scott Disick was really kicking himself when he saw those!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourt’s sexy snap? Let us know!