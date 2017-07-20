Chester Bennington Dead: Fans Mourn The Heartbreaking Loss Of Linkin Park Singer

The news of Chester Bennington allegedly committing suicide rocked the music world to its very core. Fans immediately mourned the Linkin Park’s singer, saying that though he is gone, his impact will never be forgotten.

It’s really hard to think that Chester Bennington is actually dead. The 41-year-old lead singer of Linkin Park allegedly committed suicide on July 20, reportedly hanging himself at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Chester — whose voice dominated the Nu Metal era of rock — was cherished by the band’s millions of fans, all of which were in utter shock at the news. Yes, he often sang about issues of mental health and self-destruction, but to think Chester took his own life? It’s just so sad.

“Gutted,” one fan said when describing how they felt after hearing about Chester’s death. Others went online to say how Hybrid Theory, the group’s breakthrough album, was an essential part of their lives. “I grew up listening to this dude’s voice,” one fan said. “He will be missed for sure.” Others called Chester’s death “sad as hell,” and depressing. After all, Chester was part of – at one time – one of the biggest bands in the world.

“Whether it was your kind of music or not, Linkin Park was apart(sic) of all our lives growing up in one way or another,” Marcus Perez tweeted. It’s true. After Hybrid Theory was released in 2000, Chester and the rest of his band skyrocketed to success. That first album sold 11 million copies, with their follow-up, Meteora, selling 6 million copies. By the time of Chester’s passing, Linkin Park had sold more than 70 million albums and 30 millions singles. They had eleven No. 1 singles, two of which earned the band a Grammy award. Chester, along with the band, would work with a variety of hip-hop and rock artists, including JAY-Z on 2004’s Collision Course.

Hybrid theory was the first album I ever bought. RIP Chester Bennington #LinkinPark #hybridtheory — Joshua Kaye (@J_kaye1989) July 20, 2017

Rip Chester bennington, can't tell u how gutted I am such a shock linkin park will never be the same again 😔😔😔 — rebecca smith (@dimond27) July 20, 2017

#RIP Chester Bennington…i still jam out to hybrid theory to this day. I grew up listening to this dude's voice. He will be missed for sure — Greg Scibior (@gregscibior) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. Your voice will forever live on through the music, thank you for your impact on me as a kid who loved Linkin Park. — z (@Brain_A7X) July 20, 2017

Whether it was your kind of music or not, Linkin park was apart of all our lives growing up in one way or another. RIP Chester Bennington. — Marcus Perez (@Markaaaay) July 20, 2017

Along with Linkin Park, Chester sang in two other bands. He fronted Dead by Sunrise, a rock band that released Out of Ashes in 2009. He also joined Stone Temple Pilots, the legendary grunge rock band, after the group parted ways with its original singer, the late Scott Weiland, in 2013. Scott, a man with his own history of drugs and turmoil, passed away in 2015. Eerily, Chester was also a close friend to one of Scott’s contemporaries, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell. Chester’s alleged hanging mirrors how Chris killed himself on May 17. The loss had a huge effect on Chester, who shared an emotional plea to his late friend. “I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you,” he wrote. Sadly, all of Chester’s fans are feeling the same way right now.

Our thoughts go out to Chester’s family, friends and fans in this time of loss.