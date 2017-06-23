Gigi Hadid Goes Braless & Risks A Nip Slip In Pajama-Like Jumpsuit

Gigi Hadid went braless and almost showed off more than she bargained for, risking a nip slip in the neckline of her pajama-like look. Are you bold enough to try the trend?

Another day, another braless look from major model Gigi Hadid! There’s no denying the fact that Gigi, 22, clearly has the whole model-off-duty look down and she totally turned heads with her latest get-up, as she turned the sidewalk in NYC into her own personal runway on June 22, sporting a blue jumpsuit by Christian Dada — but the button-up neck was quite open, putting her chest on display — just an inch and she might’ve shown off more than she bargained for!

Gigi looked amazing as she mastered the pajama trend — the look is everywhere we turn this season, and it actually wasn’t the first time she showed it off! The blue and white silhouette featured stripes, another major trend for the current season. She paired it with white Stewart Weitzman boots and red sunglasses, totally elevating the look and serving up endless style inspiration with her styling choices — would you expect anything less from Gigi?

From Gigi to Bella Hadid, Minka Kelly and Selena Gomez, all of our fave style stars have supported the Free the Nipple movement in their bold, braless looks — and Gigi did just that with her stellar street-style outfit.

Not only did she go braless, but she incorporated the pajama trend and stripes into her outfit — her look couldn’t be more current! It was so trendy and she pulled it off with ease.

While we can’t get enough of her pajama-like jumpsuit, what did you think of Gigi’s outfit? Are you down to join he Free the Nipple movement?