It’s Gonna Be May: Lance Bass & Fans Share Hilarious Memes To Celebrate New Month

REX/Shutterstock

Guess what? IT’S GONNA BE MAY! To repay NSYNC for making the first of the new month an unofficial holiday, we’ve rounded up some of the best memes from fans. Oh, and did we mention that former member Lance Bass celebrates this tradition, too?

Alright guys, it’s that time of year again! With May 1st just around the corner, NSYNC fans all over the world are celebrating that ONE special song that keeps us marking our calendars each Spring. You guessed it — “IT’S GONNA BE ME!” A huge amount of appreciation goes out to Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone for bringing that unforgettable track into existence. What started out as a catchy 2000 sensation has now turned into a longstanding tradition, and we’ve got the tweets to prove it!

Every year I feel like Justin Timberlake watches all of us post #ItsGonnaBeMay like pic.twitter.com/n3MW7NY3MX — 🌺Trinity Travis🌺 (@TrinityTravis2k) April 30, 2017

I wait all year for this #ItsGonnaBeMay pic.twitter.com/jyhL5zTUhZ — Don Federico (@FedeArielS) April 30, 2017

Good morning to everyone who's been waitin all year for this meme like me #ItsGonnaBeMay pic.twitter.com/IzcJqCNQbU — Muna Mane (@LadyOnTheMuna2) April 30, 2017

When the music video came out, Justin and the gang were nothing but plastic figurines trapped in a box inside a toy store, begging any girls walking past to pick them up (get it? That kind of sexual innuendo was completely lost on us before). These days however, the singers are all grown up are living very adult lives with kids, wives, and even solo career. Justin’s married to Jessica Biel, Chris announced last month that he’s “over the moon” about expecting his first child with Karly Skladany Kirkpatrick, and Lance is eager to build a family with hubby Michael Turchin.

Unfortunately the one thing we’re missing from NYSYC is a freakin’ reunion! Fans have been begging for at least one more concert or tour, and while the boyband have dropped teases in the past, they’ve never confirmed the real thing. First, the hunks all came together for JC’s 40th birthday in August. THEN, Joey and Chris confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that NSYNC were going to reunite for a Walk Of Fame event. That’s great and all, but can we get one more song maybe?

HollywoodLifers, how are YOU going to celebrate the 1st of May? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.