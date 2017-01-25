Mary Tyler Moore: Ashley Tisdale & More Celebs Mourn The Iconic TV Star After Her Passing

Mary Tyler Moore could turn the world on with her smile, touching the lives around the globe for decades with her humor and charm. After her passing on Jan. 25, celebrity tributes came pouring in from everyone to Ashley Tisdale to Larry King.
We all lost one of the good ones now that Mary Tyler Moore, 80, the original ‘It’ girl of TV, has passed away on Jan. 25. Her cause of death is unknown at this time, but the actress was surrounded by family. She was reportedly on a respirator for a week before her tragic death. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized, Mary battle type 1 diabetes for years, and underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor.
Though she had fans around the globe, some of Mary’s biggest fans were her peers and the talent in Hollywood that looked up to her for decades. Emotional messages came in quickly from names like Ed Asner and Josh Gad, sending their love and condolences to her family and thanking MTM for all she did in her lifetime.
Mary’s work stretched beyond the big and little screen. Though she was best know for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, she spent most of her life dedicated to charity work. Organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Broadway Barks benefited for her love of people and people’s best friends. Mary Tyler Moore was a true Hollywood icon and will forever be missed.
