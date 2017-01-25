Mary Tyler Moore: Ashley Tisdale & More Celebs Mourn The Iconic TV Star After Her Passing

Rex/Shutterstock

Mary Tyler Moore could turn the world on with her smile, touching the lives around the globe for decades with her humor and charm. After her passing on Jan. 25, celebrity tributes came pouring in from everyone to Ashley Tisdale to Larry King.

We all lost one of the good ones now that Mary Tyler Moore, 80, the original ‘It’ girl of TV, has passed away on Jan. 25. Her cause of death is unknown at this time, but the actress was surrounded by family. She was reportedly on a respirator for a week before her tragic death. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized, Mary battle type 1 diabetes for years, and underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor.

Though she had fans around the globe, some of Mary’s biggest fans were her peers and the talent in Hollywood that looked up to her for decades. Emotional messages came in quickly from names like Ed Asner and Josh Gad, sending their love and condolences to her family and thanking MTM for all she did in her lifetime.

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar – for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

RIP Ms. Moore. Thank u for showing a young me it was ok to be strong, single, feisty, rebellious & free. You were my beacon #MaryTylerMoore https://t.co/i9LSXG6zFC — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

#RIP #MaryTylerMoore you're a hero an inspiration and the most poignant and bravest example of a #Woman we've had the priveledge of knowing. — Jon Huertas (@Jon_Huertas) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

MTM — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

Mary’s work stretched beyond the big and little screen. Though she was best know for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, she spent most of her life dedicated to charity work. Organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Broadway Barks benefited for her love of people and people’s best friends. Mary Tyler Moore was a true Hollywood icon and will forever be missed.

