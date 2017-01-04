Incredible Video Of 2-Year Old Boy Saving His Twin Brother Actually A Hoax? — The Truth

Courtesy of Facebook

Do miracles really exist? Skeptics are ripping into the video of 2-year old Bowdy Shoff saving his twin brother from a fallen dresser, claiming it’s a total hoax! This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve fallen for a staged sketch, but tell us what YOU think!

The heroic video that once brought siblings all over the world closer together is now being ripped apart. They say if something is too good to be true, it probably is, which is why skeptics are claiming the viral video of Bowdy, 2, and Brock Shoff, 2, is fake! Apparently there are MANY things wrong with the heroic clip, from the empty dresser drawers to the fact that no parents are around to watch the twins. The biggest giveaway, however, is how the camera is conventiantety positioned towards the scary incident.

Critics claim the father created this stunt as a way to boost sales at his camera equipment store. Word quickly got out that the dad works for the video company! “It’s ironic that it actually worked at my house that we caught something like that,” said Mr. Shoff to CNN, which now sounds like a branding technique to boast about his cameras. “Thank God the camera was there,” versus, “Thank God by little boys are OK!” You see the difference? Most parents would be distraught over the footage and deliver a more emotional statement.

After watching the video, many parents probably realized their home could use a little more surveillance, especially with toddlers are running around. This in turn would majorly help Mr. Shoff’s camera business! That being said, Bowdy still showed off incredible strength by pulling his brother from under the dresser. We don’t know many 2-year olds who would take that kind of initiative! The video might be fake, but Bowdy’s bravery and kind heart is NOT!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think the viral video is fake? Did you call it from the start?

