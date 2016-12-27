Carrie Fisher Remembered By Samuel L. Jackson & More Of Her ‘Star Wars’ Family

REX/Shutterstock

Princess Leia was beloved by many ‘Star Wars’ fans, but it was Carrie Fisher who captured the hearts of her co-stars before her untimely death. See the sweet tributes from Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and more.

Carrie Fisher, 60, touched so many lives during her decades in Hollywood, but none more so than those of her Star Wars family. Just days after they all sent their positive thoughts and prayers her way, the actress passed away on December 27. Now, all of her Star Wars co-stars over the years — both old and new alike — are expressing their utmost sadness that she did not survive the heart attack that left her in the ICU on December 23.

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando in the Star Wars franchise, shared that he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Carrie’s passing. The man behind C-3PO, Anthony Daniels, revealed that all he wanted for Christmas was for Carrie to get better, and that he was heartbroken she was gone.

Of course Mark Hamill, the one and only Luke Skywalker, also spoke out but only to say that he had “no words” about his longtime friend’s sudden death. The Force Awakens composer, Michael Giacchino, shared a beautiful vintage photo of Carrie on Twitter as well after hearing the news that she was gone.

See all of the Star Wars co-stars and crew reactions below:

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today,” Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney said in a statement.

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

https://twitter.com/WarwickADavis/status/813830162244571136

My heart is heavy but I'm grateful that I got to know her. I'll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkPiRgGf03 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 28, 2016

Rogue One star Felicity Jones also shared, “Such devastating news. I never met Carrie but consistently heard how profoundly sharp and witty she was. Her maverick spirit will be missed by us all.”

