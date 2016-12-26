Britney Spears Thinks Death Hoax Is ‘Creepy’: Had To Reassure Friends & Family She’s Alive

Courtesy of FOX

This is one prank that doesn’t have Britney Spears laughing. The singer actually finds her death hoax ‘creepy,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, as she had to reassure all friends and family that she’s alive. Here’s the scoop!

Like all of us, Britney Spears, 35, is wondering what kind of sick person would make up a fake death story about her. “Britney had to get a hold of a lot of people when the rumors about her death started,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thought the whole thing was creepy, especially when she had to reassure close family and friends she was actually alive. It’s not something she really wanted to deal with.” We couldn’t agree more!

With the tragically high number of celeb death counts 2016 holds, we were (at first) slightly convinced that the “Slumber Party” beauty passed away. Sony Music’s official Twitter page posted a status claiming Britney “is dead by accident,” followed by a “1981 – 2016” memorial message. However, the tech empire may not be to blame for causing such a panic amongst fans, as TMZ reports that a “high-profile cyber attacker” compromised the site. Of course now we know that Britney is alive and well, although she’s probably super confused by who would write such a nasty thing.

We honestly can’t wait for 2016 to get the heck out of here and become a thing of the past! This year has claimed the lives of David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Alan Thicke, Gene Wilder, Fidel Castro, Zsa Zsa Gabor, (almost) Carrie Fisher, and most recently…former WHAM singer, George Micheal. We’re literally thanking all the music gods right now that Britney’s death was just a hoax — the entertainment industry cannot lose another incredible talent, especially at such a young age!

