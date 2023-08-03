Tom Brady’s Girlfriend History: From First Marriage To Gisele To New Irina Shayk Romance

Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all-time, winning Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom was married to model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 to 2022, and they have two kids. He also has a son from his past romance with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom has been rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk, after they’ve been seen together on a few occasions.

Tom Brady is one of the most beloved and well-respected football players ever. After leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his time with the team from 2000 to 2019, he won his seventh and final ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, before retiring after the 2022 season. Throughout his time on the team, Tom, 46, became a superstar, becoming one of the most well-known and adored athletes.

With his fame, Tom’s romantic life has been a major public interest throughout his career. While much of his life, he was married to model Gisele Bundchen, 43, but the pair split up after over a decade of marriage in October 2022. Since the split, the former NFL player has been rumored to be dating a variety of famous women, but most recently, he’s been linked to Irina Shayk, 37. Find out more about Tom’s past relationships here!

Layla Roberts

While very little is known about Tom’s rumored relationship with Layla Roberts, 48, the pair supposedly dated very early in his career in 2002, per Us Weekly. Layla is a former Playboy Playmate, and she’s also dabbled in acting with small roles in films like Armageddon and Beowulf, per her IMDb.

Tara Reid

One of Tom’s other rumored flings was American Pie and Big Lebowski actress Tara Reid, 47. While the two were part of the rumor mill in 2002, there were not many details about their reported romance until over a decade later. Tara revealed that she and Tom “kissed” during a 2014 interview on the Australian radio show Kyle And Jackie O, per Bleacher Report. While she didn’t offer many details about their steamy kiss, she did admit, “He’s pretty good-looking.”

Bridget Moynahan

Tom’s first high-profile romance was with actress Bridget Moynahan, 52. The QB dated the Blue Bloods actress from 2004 to 2006. Throughout their relationship, they both hyped each other up, with Bridget attending his Super Bowl victory party in 2004, and Tom joining her on the red carpet for the premiere of her movie I, Robot, per People. They also attended the Met Gala together in 2006.

Unfortunately, the pair split up by the end of 2006, but their story doesn’t end there. In February 2007, it was revealed that Bridget was pregnant with her and Tom’s first child, and she gave birth to their son Jack, 15, in August of that year. When Bridget was expecting their son, Tom had also moved on to his next relationship with Gisele, and he later opened up about how difficult it was to be there for both women in a 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show. “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either,” he said. “I think we all made the best of the situation, and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son at 12 years old. My heart explodes when I think of him.”

The pair clearly have a strong co-parenting relationship, and Bridget regularly cheered Tom on throughout his career. Gisele revealed that she and Bridget have a “great relationship” in a March 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. When Tom first announced his retirement, she tweeted that she was “proud” of her ex, and she was still supportive when he unretired shortly after. When Tom made his final retirement announcement, he included photos of both Bridget and Gisele, thanking his family for their support.

Gisele Bundchen

After Tom’s split from Bridget, he began dating Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in late 2006. After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2009. They got married a month later in a romantic ceremony in Santa Monica. In December, the couple became parents for the first time with their son Benjamin, 13, and they welcomed their daughter Vivian, 10, in December 2012.

Throughout their marriage, Tom and Gisele were very supportive of each other. The model would regularly cheer him on and watched him win multiple Super Bowl championships. The couple also attended the Met Gala many times together throughout their marriage.

After 13 years of marriage, there were many reports that Tom and Gisele had tension in their marriage surrounding his decision to un-retire. The two announced that they’d be divorcing after 13 years of marriage with separate statements in October 2022. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Tom said in his statement.

Gisele echoed his sentiments to co-parent in her statement. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she said. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Since the split, both Tom and Gisele have shown their commitment to co-parenting, and they have each occasionally left loving comments for their ex’s on social media, showing support. The Super Bowl winner also revealed that he felt like the two of them were doing a great job of parenting after their divorce. “I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he said in a June 2023 interview with ET. “I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

Irina Shayk

Since Tom and Gisele divorced, there have been romance rumors tying each of them to different people. Some of the famous ladies that Tom has been rumored to be dating have included Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon, but no relationships were ever confirmed. Reps for Tom and Reese even denied that they were dating.

More recently though, Tom has reportedly been seeing Russian model Irina Shayk, who had previously been with Bradley Cooper. The pair were reportedly seen in the football star’s car, heading to his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. While neither of them has yet confirmed the relationship, Tom and Irina reportedly got together after running “in the same circle for a while,” according to ET.