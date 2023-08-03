Tom Brady’s Girlfriend History: From First Marriage To Gisele To New Irina Shayk Romance

As one of the hottest pro athletes of all-time, Tom Brady has been involved in some very high profile relationships over the years. Find out more about some of his past girlfriends here.

By:
Reading Time: 6 minutes
August 3, 2023 12:05PM EDT
tom brady, gisele bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

  • Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all-time, winning Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Tom was married to model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 to 2022, and they have two kids. He also has a son from his past romance with Bridget Moynahan.
  • Tom has been rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk, after they’ve been seen together on a few occasions.

Tom Brady is one of the most beloved and well-respected football players ever. After leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his time with the team from 2000 to 2019, he won his seventh and final ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, before retiring after the 2022 season. Throughout his time on the team, Tom, 46, became a superstar, becoming one of the most well-known and adored athletes.

With his fame, Tom’s romantic life has been a major public interest throughout his career. While much of his life, he was married to model Gisele Bundchen, 43, but the pair split up after over a decade of marriage in October 2022. Since the split, the former NFL player has been rumored to be dating a variety of famous women, but most recently, he’s been linked to Irina Shayk, 37. Find out more about Tom’s past relationships here!

Layla Roberts

While very little is known about Tom’s rumored relationship with Layla Roberts, 48, the pair supposedly dated very early in his career in 2002, per Us WeeklyLayla is a former Playboy Playmate, and she’s also dabbled in acting with small roles in films like Armageddon and Beowulf, per her IMDb

Tara Reid

Tara revealed she and Tom shared a kiss in 2002. (Christine Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

One of Tom’s other rumored flings was American Pie and Big Lebowski actress Tara Reid, 47. While the two were part of the rumor mill in 2002, there were not many details about their reported romance until over a decade later. Tara revealed that she and Tom “kissed” during a 2014 interview on the Australian radio show Kyle And Jackie O, per Bleacher ReportWhile she didn’t offer many details about their steamy kiss, she did admit, “He’s pretty good-looking.”

Bridget Moynahan

Tom and Bridget at the 2005 Met Gala. (Sara Jaye/Shutterstock)

Tom’s first high-profile romance was with actress Bridget Moynahan52. The QB dated the Blue Bloods actress from 2004 to 2006. Throughout their relationship, they both hyped each other up, with Bridget attending his Super Bowl victory party in 2004, and Tom joining her on the red carpet for the premiere of her movie I, Robot, per People. They also attended the Met Gala together in 2006.

Unfortunately, the pair split up by the end of 2006, but their story doesn’t end there. In February 2007, it was revealed that Bridget was pregnant with her and Tom’s first child, and she gave birth to their son Jack15, in August of that year. When Bridget was expecting their son, Tom had also moved on to his next relationship with Gisele, and he later opened up about how difficult it was to be there for both women in a 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show. “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and now this guy’s ex-girlfriend’s pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either,” he said. “I think we all made the best of the situation, and fortunately, he’s the most amazing son at 12 years old. My heart explodes when I think of him.”

The pair clearly have a strong co-parenting relationship, and Bridget regularly cheered Tom on throughout his career. Gisele revealed that she and Bridget have a “great relationship” in a March 2023 interview with Vanity FairWhen Tom first announced his retirement, she tweeted that she was “proud” of her ex, and she was still supportive when he unretired shortly after. When Tom made his final retirement announcement, he included photos of both Bridget and Gisele, thanking his family for their support.

Gisele Bundchen

Tom and Gisele were married from 2009 to 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

After Tom’s split from Bridget, he began dating Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in late 2006. After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2009. They got married a month later in a romantic ceremony in Santa Monica. In December, the couple became parents for the first time with their son Benjamin, 13, and they welcomed their daughter Vivian, 10, in December 2012.

Throughout their marriage, Tom and Gisele were very supportive of each other. The model would regularly cheer him on and watched him win multiple Super Bowl championships. The couple also attended the Met Gala many times together throughout their marriage.

After 13 years of marriage, there were many reports that Tom and Gisele had tension in their marriage surrounding his decision to un-retire. The two announced that they’d be divorcing after 13 years of marriage with separate statements in October 2022. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Tom said in his statement.

Gisele echoed his sentiments to co-parent in her statement. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she said. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Since the split, both Tom and Gisele have shown their commitment to co-parenting, and they have each occasionally left loving comments for their ex’s on social media, showing support. The Super Bowl winner also revealed that he felt like the two of them were doing a great job of parenting after their divorce. “I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he said in a June 2023 interview with ET“I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

Irina Shayk

Tom has been rumored to be seeing Irina most recently. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Since Tom and Gisele divorced, there have been romance rumors tying each of them to different people. Some of the famous ladies that Tom has been rumored to be dating have included Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoonbut no relationships were ever confirmed. Reps for Tom and Reese even denied that they were dating.

More recently though, Tom has reportedly been seeing Russian model Irina Shayk, who had previously been with Bradley Cooper. The pair were reportedly seen in the football star’s car, heading to his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.  While neither of them has yet confirmed the relationship, Tom and Irina reportedly got together after running “in the same circle for a while,” according to ET

More From Our Partners

ad