Tom Brady Says He & Gisele Bundchen Have Done ‘An Amazing Job’ Co-Parenting Kids Benjamin, 13, & Vivian, 10

Tom Brady, 45, opened up about what life is like while co-parenting his two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, in a new interview. The former quarterback admitted he and the model have been doing “an amazing job” raising their children together ever since their split last year. He also explained that they are both “learning with” with their brood as they embark on a new path.

“I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he told Entertainment Tonight in a recent Zoom call. “And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

“We’re never a finished product,” he continued. “The kids aren’t finished products. At the end of the day, we’re learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with.”

Tom, who also shares oldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, further explained that there’s no “guidebook” when it comes to raising a family and life in general. “There’s no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time,” he said.

He added, “You don’t know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, ‘All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it’s worked for me, and the things that I’ve learned from, and now it’s up to you, you gotta take it. Now, you’ve got choices outside of the house … go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect other Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'”

The iconic athlete also talked about failure and how no one is immune to it. “We’re all gonna fail. We’re all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you’re defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most,” he said about what he hopes to teach his kids. “I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there’s different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions.”