Tom Brady Says He & Gisele Bundchen Have Done ‘An Amazing Job’ Co-Parenting Kids Benjamin, 13, & Vivian, 10

The former professional football player admitted he and his ex-wife are 'learning along with' their brood as they care for them after their split, in a new interview.

June 3, 2023 12:12PM EDT
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Miami, FL - Newly single Gisele Bundchen is spotted taking a break from remodeling her $11.5 million mansion in Miami to spend some time with her family. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Tom Brady, 45, opened up about what life is like while co-parenting his two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, in a new interview. The former quarterback admitted he and the model have been doing “an amazing job” raising their children together ever since their split last year. He also explained that they are both “learning with” with their brood as they embark on a new path.

“I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he told Entertainment Tonight in a recent Zoom call. “And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Brady
Tom and Gisele with their youngest child, Vivian, during one of his previous football games. (SplashNews)

“We’re never a finished product,” he continued. “The kids aren’t finished products. At the end of the day, we’re learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with.”

Tom, who also shares oldest son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, further explained that there’s no “guidebook” when it comes to raising a family and life in general. “There’s no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time,” he said.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Brady
Another photo of Tom and Gisele with their kids on the football field. (SplashNews)

He added, “You don’t know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, ‘All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it’s worked for me, and the things that I’ve learned from, and now it’s up to you, you gotta take it. Now, you’ve got choices outside of the house … go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect other Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'”

The iconic athlete also talked about failure and how no one is immune to it. “We’re all gonna fail. We’re all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you’re defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most,” he said about what he hopes to teach his kids. “I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there’s different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions.”

