Gisele Bundchen Models Louis Vuitton Swimsuit For Stunning New Campaign

Gisele Bundchen is elegance personified, and the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model, 42, exemplified it yet again in a stunning new campaign for Louis Vuitton! In photos and videos shared to both Gisele and the couture designer’s Instagram accounts, the mom of two slayed a black LV print one piece swimsuit paired with a pair of wide leg white pants as she traveled in the back of a limo, her arm resting lightly on a pile of luxury luggage by the brand. She was also pictured in her element walking by the Miami ocean while carrying the luggage, her sandy blonde, wavy hair trailing in the breeze, and ditching the pants to kick up her feet on top of the rolling luggage.

A gorgeous video set to David Bowie‘s hit “Heroes” showed the bombshell in motion, making her way out of the limo on onto the sand in the signature swimsuit before sitting on the luggage and enjoying the glimmering waves. “#GiseleBundchen for #LouisVuitton: Horizons Never End,” the LV caption read. “In pursuit of a tropical escape, Gisele Bündchen travels to Miami with her Horizon luggage seeking out the sun in the next chapter of the Maison’s campaign.”

Plenty of Gisele’s 21.4 million followers on the platform — plus a slew of LV’s 53.2 million — took to the comments thread to gush over the jaw dropping pics and video. “GISELE! The best of all time!” raved a fan, while another enthused, “she never disappoints!” “Gisele taking back her position of highest paid model!!!!!!” remarked a third, while a fourth wrote simply, “the queen.”

Gisele’s escalating re-entry into the modeling world seems to have taken place mostly on beaches and in swimsuits, but she’s been seen in all manner of high fashion in various campaigns this year. She was first spotted shooting the LV campaign back in March.