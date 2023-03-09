Gisele Bundchen Teases Pole Dance In Sexy New Footwear Campaign: Photos

Image Credit: Arezzo/MEGA

Gisele Bundchen is back in the modeling world with a vengeance! The statuesque 42-year-old is seen in jaw dropping new photos for Arezzo footwear’s winter 2023 campaign, teasing a pole dance and posing in a room full of mirrors in a variety of sexy ensembles. In one photo, the mom of two showed off chic black loafers while posing in a modern chair in a bodysuit. In another, she pole danced in a skimpy cutout mini dress while showing off black combat style booties.

In a third, she rocked sexy, strappy workout gear while stretching her perfect physique and wearing a pair of metallic wedges. In yet another, she wore a stunning green fringe dress while posing in front of the mirrors, and in another she slayed a plunging black bodysuit while working the pole in a pair of commanding stiletto boots. Finally, she knelt in front of the pole in a black mini dress and a pair of brown boots for an alluring shot. In all the photos, her famous long locks fell straight and sleek around her.

Gisele’s eye-popping new modeling gig comes over four months after her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady, 45, in October of 2022. Though the former power couple shared a long, 13-year marriage and two children (Benjamin and Vivian,) the union couldn’t withstand Tom’s decision to retire, then unretire from the Bucs in 2022. Ultimately, he wound up completing another season before ending his athletic career “for good” in February of 2023.

Since the split, Gisele has taken the opportunity to return to modeling, and has been seen in a number of photo shoots — and looking unrecognizable on the cover of Vogue — since. She’s also bought and remodeled a new home, visited Brazil, and spent time focusing on her children as she readjusts to life outside her longtime marriage.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t also had time for a potential new romance. The former Victoria’s Secret superstar has been seen hanging out and even riding horses with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on a number of occasions, as well.