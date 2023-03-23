Gisele Bundchen Rocks Louis Vuitton Swimsuit On The Beach For Sexy Photoshoot

Gisele Bundchen is looking better than ever! The recently divorced super model was seen posing for a photoshoot in a Louis Vuitton swimsuit.

March 23, 2023
Image Credit: SplashNews.com
Image Credit: Mcp/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen stunned as she sported a sexy one piece swimsuit for a new photoshoot! The model, 42, rocked a black-and-white Louis Vuitton piece as she posed on Miami Beach on Thursday, March 23, also carrying the brand’s signature brown monogram suitcase in the images obtained by the Daily Mail. At one point, she ran on the beach barefoot as she held onto the luggage in her right hand, channeling the 90s show Baywatch. It’s unclear if the shoot is for a magazine or a magazine editorial shoot.

Gisele has been looking absolutely amazing since the shocking end of her marriage to Tom Brady after 13 years in 2022. The split came after Tom retired from his illustrious NFL career that included 10 Super Bowl appearances and a whopping seven victories. Shortly after his retirement, the San Mateo, California native announced he would return to the league and join the Buccaneers. Since their split, the exes have been actively co-parenting their children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

The Victoria’s Secret icon finally broke her silence on the divorce on March 22, 2013, admitting she’s been in “mourning” since the end of her marriage. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said in an emotional interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did,” she added, calling the divorce the “death of my dream.”

“You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part,” she went on, also clarifying that the his NFL return was NOT the reason for breaking up.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” Gisele said to the magazine. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

