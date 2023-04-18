Gisele Bundchen Slays Stunning Black & White Cutout Mini Dresses In New Campaign: Photos

Gisele Bundchen is getting a head start on Mother’s Day! The stunning supermodel, 42, was seen in glamorous new photos you can SEE HERE for Vivara Jewelry ahead of the big spring holiday. In one luxurious photo, Gisele rocked a white panel dress with side ties and a chic pair of black boots as she stared down the camera — of course, accessorizing with beautiful bold jewelry from the designer. She went for a natural makeup palette and wore her famous wavy locks down. In another photo, she showed off the one shouldered dress while hitting a casual pose.

In a third photo, the mom of two slayed a black crop top and matching mini skirt with hanging hoop earrings and matching layered necklaces and bracelets. And in a fourth scorching look, Gisele donned a black cutout dress with a plunging neckline and choker style neckline. In each photo, the former Victoria’s Secret angel smoldered with her unmistakable personal brand of beauty.

The latest campaign comes five months after Gisele’s “amicable” split from her ex-husband Tom Brady in October of 2022. The fact that she circled back to modeling for a big comeback is no surprise to fans — she’s always been exceptionally committed to the business of beauty.

“I think I’ve never complained,” she told CBS This Morning in 2015. If they say, ‘Gisele, go there, it’s below zero, in a bathing suit and start jumping,’ and I’m like, that’s what I do,” she said of her career at the time. “If I choose to say yes to something and if someone is putting their trust in me, I don’t want to disappoint anybody.”

But the Brazilian bombshell also credits circumstances for her rapid rise to worldwide fame as a beautiful face. “I felt like I was at the right place at the right time with the right attitude,” she said of being discovered. “You have to remember there was always a part of me who felt like the underdog… No matter where you go, there’s always that part of you that you kind of remember that.”