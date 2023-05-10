Gisele Bundchen Rocks Cutout Crop Top & Leggings While Working Out In Miami 7 Months After Tom Brady Divorce: Photos

Gisele Bundchen modeled a killer workout ensemble while out and about in Miami! The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 42, was seen in new pics rocking a stylish cutout crop top, skintight leggings, and a pair of black sneakers for the workout sesh on Wednesday, May 10. She wore her light brunette hair in a side braid slung over her shoulder, and appeared to be intent on a conversation she was having on her cell phone. She was makeup-free for the outing, but did don a pair of chic sunglasses and carried a stylish navy-blue bag.

The pics come just a little over a week after Gisele’s big solo appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, in which she wore a radiant white Chanel dress with a dramatic feathered cape that gave her the appearance of having wings. It also comes nearly seven months after her highly publicized divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady after he retired, then unretired, from the NFL.

According to an insider for Us Weekly, Gisele is looking forward to the future. “She has been sad about the end of their marriage, but at the same time is excited for her future,” the source told the outlet for a report on the very same day Gisele was seen in her workout gear. They also added what has been reported since the beginning of their split — that the former power couple are focused on getting along for their two kids. “Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship,” they explained.

As for that flawless physique, Gisele’s secret is a surprising one — and it involves intention. “Some people exercise to get a great body,” the mom of two wrote in her 2018 biography Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “I exercise for sanity and clarity, too.”

She also wrote that she exercises every day. “My approach has less to do with wanting to be the best and more with wanting to give my best,” she penned in the book, adding that, “presence, dedication, and intensity” are her goals for any workout.