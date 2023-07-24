Tom Brady & Irina Shayk: How They Reportedly Got Together After Years Of Running In Same Circles

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk reportedly 'hit it off' over a month before they spent the night together at Tom's LA home.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 24, 2023 2:53PM EDT
Tom Brady
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen enjoy a dinner date at Caviar Kaspia LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Legendary musician Stevie Wonder graces the celebration, arriving in style to his daughter Sophia's birthday bash held at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. Pictured: Stevie Wonder, Sophia Morris BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Boyer David/ABACA/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk‘s alleged new romance didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. After the retired NFL star, 43, and the Russian model, 37, hung out together in Los Angeles on July 21 and July 22, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair knew each other already. “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great,” the insider shared.

Furthermore, the ET source said that the pair actually “spent time together” in June at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick‘s wedding in Sardina. The insider claimed that Tom and Irina “hit it off” at the wedding and stayed in touch afterwards. “The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source said, adding that the romance is “not too serious.”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady; Irina Shayk (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Boyer David/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Tom and Irina sparked romance rumors when TMZ released photos of the pair hanging out in Tom’s car at his LA home on Friday, July 21. The publication reported that Tom picked Irina up from Hotel Bel-Air and brought her to his LA home, where she allegedly stayed the night, TMZ further claimed that the athlete and the model continued to hang out the following day, on Saturday, July 22. HollywoodLife reached out to Tom’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

The rumors of Tom-Irina ‘s relationship allegedly started after the wedding in June, where Irina was supposedly “throwing herself” at Tom, according to TMZ. However, Irina’s rep shut down the report, which came from Page Six, in a statement to the Daily Mail on June 11. “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening,” the rep said.

The same month that Irina started spending time with Tom, Irina was seen with her ex Bradley Cooper, 48, in NYC, giving fans hope that the two were reconciling. Irina and the Oscar nominee stepped out in the Big Apple with their six-year-old daughter, Lea, on June 1. The month prior, they reunited at the 2023 Met Gala. Irina and Bradley and Irina split in 2019 after four years together.

Tom, meanwhile, has been enjoying the single life since he split from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, 43, in October 2022. Recently, he’s been the subject of relationship rumors, with reports claiming he struck up a romance with Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin‘s annual 4th of July party in the Hamptons.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad