See Message

Bridget Moynahan Congratulates Ex Tom Brady On NFL Return: ‘Had No Idea What To Do With My Sundays’

Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBOmax/Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock
tom brady training camp
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
tom brady View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

If there was one person who was ecstatic with Tom Brady’s decision to unretire, it was his ex-girlfriend – and mother of his eldest child – Bridget Moynahan.

When Tom Brady shocked the sports world on Sunday by announcing he would retire from retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season, one of his biggest cheerleaders was his ex, Bridget Moynahan. “Thank God,” Bridget, 50, captioned her Mar. 13 Instagram post heralding the return of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations [Tom Brady], So proud of you!”

Though it’s been fifteen years since Tom, 44, and Bridget called it quits, the two have maintained a strong relationship since their 2006 breakup, all while raising their son, John “Jack” Moynahan, 14. When Tom announced his retirement at the start of February, Bridget tweeted that she was “so proud” of all he accomplished on the football field. “I know you will do great things,” she added. “Looking forward to the next steps.”

Apparently, the next steps are reporting for spring training. After just 40 days of retirement, Tom announced that he wasn’t done yet. “[Over] these past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom posted to social media. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfished business LFG.”

Related Gallery

Tom Brady's Cutest Family Photos: The NFL Legend With Gisele & Kids

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015

(Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBOmax/Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock)

Following Tom’s announcement, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, threw her support behind his chase for one more Super Bowl ring. “Here we go again!” she wrote in the comments section of Tom’s IG post. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Tom and the Bucs went into the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champions. However, the team didn’t even make it to the NFC Championship. In an expected early exit, the Bucs lost to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams. In the first days of the NFL offseason, Brady – who has one more year on his contract with the Bus and has constantly said in interviews that he wanted to play football until he was 45 – did what no one thought he would: he walked away.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” he posted online. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” However, it seems that Tom has found his commitment and is ready for one more (last?) ride.