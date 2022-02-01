Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Him For Retiring: Here’s To Your ‘Next Steps’

The ‘Blue Bloods’ actress celebrated the NFL great, who she dated for three years, as he officially announced his retirement.

Bridget Moynahan, 50, had only good things to say about her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady, 44, as he announced his retirement on Tuesday February 1. The actress posted the same photo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback that he did when he announced his retirement, and she said she was “proud” of him and was excited to see where his journey would take him next.

So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps. pic.twitter.com/RCrRXNyRHA — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 1, 2022

Other than the photo, which showed the Bucs player on the field pointing out during a snowy game, Bridget, who dated Tom from about 2004 to 2006, wrote an encouraging message to the 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB. “So proud of @TomBrady,” she wrote, before offering encouraging words for his future prospects. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Tom and Bridget split up in December 2006, but the actress gave birth to a son John Edward Thomas Moynahan that she had with Tom in 2007. When their relationship ended, the actress’s representative told People that the relationship had ended on good terms. “(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made,” her rep said at the time. Shortly after the split, Tom started dating his now-wife Gisele Bundchen, who he’s been married to since 2009.

After news of his retirement broke over the weekend, Tom officially announced his retirement on Tuesday February 1. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions,” he wrote in a statement. “I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

In his retirement announcement, Tom also hinted at some of the future endeavors that he may have down the line. He mentioned the companies he co-founded including NFT distributor Autograph, his Brady Brand apparel line, and the TB12 fitness center. “I am excited to continue to help build and grow,” he said, while mentioning that he was still taking things “day by day.”