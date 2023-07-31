Tom Brady & Daughter Vivian, 10, Enjoy Safari Adventure Amid His Rumored Romance With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady and Vivian's daddy-daughter trip came after Tom took her and his other two children to Europe earlier this summer.

Tom Brady and his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, went on a wild safari adventure over the weekend! The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champ took to his Instagram Story on Monday, July 31 to document the scenic experience and showed the coolest photos of some animals and his daughter taking it all in. As seen below, Tom shared several pictures of wild animals, including a large elephant and a stunning lion. Then, he posted a photo of Vivian seemingly in awe of the beauty in front of her. “True love,” he captioned a photo of her, which showed her from behind as she looked out at the great outdoors.

Another snap Tom shared of Vivian showed her focusing intently on the wildlife as she snapped some pictures on her iPad. Vivian wasn’t the only one fascinated by the rare sights, though. In another slide, Tom posted a picture of a message Vivian wrote in the sand. “My dad loves zebras,” her message read. He said the note was “true” in the text he added to the shot.

The former NFL star and Vivian were even surrounded by wildlife during their lunch. In yet another image shared by Tom, Vivian offered some food to a bird. “Always thinking about others,” the proud dad captioned the pic. Lastly, he shared a selfie of himself with some grazing elephants in the background. “Lunch guests,” he wrote with two laughing emojis. Now those are some cool visitors to have during lunch!

Tom’s epic safari adventure came after he made headlines just over a week ago for being spotted getting cozy with model Irina Shayk at his home in Los Angeles. The pair have reportedly known each other for years, but “spent time together” in June at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick‘s wedding in May, per a source for Entertainment Tonight. “The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source added before saying their romance is “not too serious.”

In addition to Vivian, Tom also shares a son, Benjamin, 13, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, as well. Earlier in the summer, Tom took all three of his kids on a European vacation, where they were seen jumping off a luxury yacht into the water. Irina, meanwhile, has a 5-year-old daughter, Lea, with her ex-husband, Bradley Cooper.

