Tom Brady Says Son Jack, 15, May Not Continue Playing Football: ‘I Support Him’

Tom Brady‘s 15-year-old son Jack Brady may not continue playing football. The teen, who the NFL legend shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, has so far followed in his father’s footsteps — but regardless of Jack’s choice, Tom says he supports his son no matter what. “Yeah, he played this last year and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year,” Tom said in an interview with PEOPLE published on June 3. “And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy,” the 45-year-old added.

Despite possibly stepping away from football, his dad revealed that Jack — who is 6’1″ — does have an interest in some other sports. “But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favorite sport, but he’s a very good student,” the California native added as he promoted an upcoming appearance on Hertz. Let’s Go Show — perhaps teasing that Jack might have a future in another professional league. “Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible,” he adds.

Back in the fall, Tom revealed that one of the “great highlights” was watching Jack — who is a high school freshman — play the quarterback position and free safety. “I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports,” he said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in October.

“So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me,” he added, revealing he “never thought” Jack would take up the sport that made his dad a household name. “And I don’t give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age.”

Tom has stayed on good terms with ex Bridget as the pair have co-parented Jack. On Mother’s Day, the Super Bowl champ shouted out with the model as well as ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. “Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” he said in the carousel post that included his two exes, his kids Jack, and Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, with Gisele, and own mother Galynn Patricia Brady. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” he wrote.