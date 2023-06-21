Tom Brady Vacations With His 3 Kids On A Yacht As Ex Gisele Bundchen Reunites With Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady‘s European trip with his kids has commenced! The former NFL star, 45, kicked off the vacation by sharing a series of videos and a picture on Wednesday, June 21 of his three kids soaking up the sun just off a hilly European coastline and jumping from the second deck of a luxury yacht into the picturesque bright blue waters below. Tom joked that he wasn’t sure if he was being a good parent or bad parent by letting his kids do so, but his children — Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — seemed to approve.

The first video (shared to his Instagram Story) showed all three of his children (the eldest of whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, while his youngest two are shared with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen) riding around on motorized bodyboards. “J B and V,” he wrote over the video. “Not sure if this is good parenting or bad,” he added with three laughing emojis.

The next video showed the siblings jumping off the side of the yacht, and Tom seemed happy with their new activity. “Def def good parenting,” he wrote with red heart and laughing emojis. Finally, a third clip from their sunny day showed Vivian jumping into the water all by herself. He also captioned the footage, writing, “And the MVP of the day…VIVI LAKE.” You go, girl! Tom lastly shared a photo of him, his three kids, and what appears to be two of their friends gathered on the ledge of the boat, perhaps getting ready to take the leap.

All jokes aside, Tom recently said he believes he and Gisele, 42, have done an incredible job of raising their kids as co-parents. “I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on June 1. “And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

Tom’s trip with the kiddos followed Benjamin and Vivian’s family trip to Brazil with their model mother. Earlier this week, Gisele was spotted child-free in Miami leaving a workout session with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente. The pair have spent a great deal of time together over the last year, both before and after Gisele and Tom’s divorce. Romance rumors flew when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Costa Rica in Nov. 2022 and as they were seen together time and time again afterward. However, in March, Gisele shut down the relationship rumors.

“I’m so grateful to know [him and his colleagues], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher, and most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that kind of energy.”