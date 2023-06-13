Gisele Bundchen Sings Karaoke With Daughter Vivian, 10, & More On Family Trip To Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is spending some quality time with her family as they vacation in her home country of Brazil. The supermodel, 42, gave fans a glimpse of their trip by sharing a fun slideshow filled with family photos on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 12. One sweet photo showed her and her daughter, 10-year-old Vivian, seemingly having a blast while singing karaoke together. Gisele was super into it and enthusiastically pointed at Vivian, who was sitting in a chair, as they sang.

Another sweet pic showed her son, Benjamin, 13, hugging an elderly family member. Other images from the carousel depicted a family game of beach volleyball, a family picture taken in a living room, and a beautiful photo of some family members with their arms wrapped around each other at sunset. In the cover photo, Gisele snuggled a newborn. Additional pictures showed off some of the good eats served during the family trip, such as fresh fruit and sugar-coated baked goods.

Gisele shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. She also helped raise his son, Jack, he had with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Tom revealed Vivian and Benjamin had an international trip coming up during a June 1 interview with PEOPLE. “I’ve got my little calendar right here. We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” the former NFL star, 45, noted.

He then revealed he is taking them to Europe following their trip to Brazil. “They got lots of good plans,” he added. “These kids have a really good summer lined up.”

Tom and Gisele were married for 13 years before announcing their divorce last fall after months of speculation, making summer 2023 the first for Vivian and Benjamin without married parents. Fortunately, Gisele and Tom confirmed their split was amicable and that they are committed to raising their kids in a loving environment.

Tom also praised his and Gisele’s ability to work so well together in a June 1 chat with Entertainment Tonight. “I think for me, when you decide to have children, that’s a big undertaking, and I don’t think you take it lightly,” he explained. “And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we’re just gonna keep doing it.”

Furthermore, the seven-time Super Bowl champion showed that Gisele is still important to him when wishing her, his mother, and Bridget a happy Mother’s Day in May. “Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones,” he wrote alongside several family photos that included the above-mentioned women in his life. “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”