Tom Brady Reveals How His & Gisele’s Kids Are Splitting Summer Between Them After Divorce: ‘Lots Of Good Plans’

Tom Brady’s three kids have big plans for summer! The former NFL player, 45, admitted that he has a lot of “good plans” for his kids, as they split their time between him and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42. Tom revealed that the kids are going to keep a “balance” between their friends and all sorts of activities in a new interview with People, published on Thursday, June 1.

Tom revealed that he and the kids have lots of travel plans, including trips to Brazil with Gisele, Europe with him, and Disneyland “to celebrate because it’s the last day of school.” The former quarterback admitted that his three kids will definitely have a blast during their vacation. “They got lots of good plans, These kids have a really good summer lined up,” he said.

The former NFL star admitted that the kids “have so many friends and cousins all over the place” that they keep in touch with. “It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth,” he said. “But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

While the kids may keep in touch with their friends and loved ones through their “devices,” Tom said that they also try “balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too.”

This will also be the first summer vacation for the kids since Tom and Gisele filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022. Despite the split, both parents released statements speaking about their commitment to co-parenting their kids. Tom and Gisele have two kids together Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 11. Tom also has a son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship. It’s also the first summer since Tom officially announced his retirement (“for good”) from the NFL in February.