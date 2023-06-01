Tom Brady Goes Shirtless As He Relaxes On Luxury Yacht 4 Months After Retirement: Photo

Tom Brady is clearly enjoying his retirement! The former NFL player, 45, was spotted soaking in some sun while laying down on a yacht while sailing through Italy in a new photo, posted on Monday, May 30. Tom was chatting with his friend David Grutman, 48, who posted a photo of the two of them having a “coffee talk” while vacationing in Sardinia.

As Tom lounged on the deck, he sat shirtless and wore a white pair of shorts. He also rocked a pair of black shades on the sunny morning. David held a small espresso and wore a white t-shirt with matching shorts. Tom wrote a joking comment, referencing David’s career in hospitality as a restaurant and club owner. “I’m ready for my hospitality internship,” he quipped.

The Italian vacation came nearly four months after Tom announced that he was retiring from the NFL (for real this time) in an Instagram post on February 1. After making his initial announcement that he’d retire in 2022 and then going back to play one more season, the former quarterback kept this statement short and to the point. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

The retirement comes just months after Tom and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022. Since making his retirement announcement, Tom has shared that he’s “doing great” and excited for the next chapter of his life on his Let’s Go podcast in February. “I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” he explained.