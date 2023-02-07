Tom Brady Wants To Experience ‘Other Parts Of Life’ With Family After Retirement

Time for something new. Following his Feb 1 retirement announcement, Tom Brady, is laying out what he’d like to do with the rest of his life — aside, of course, from his high-profile Fox Sports broadcasting gig. And it seemingly has everything to do with family. “I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” he revealed during the Monday, Feb. 6 episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

Per Page Six, he added that he’s “excited for what’s ahead.” “My friend says the future happens a day at a time, and I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s another great opportunity ahead,” he explained. As for his retirement being semi-old news — Tom previously retired, then unretired, back in 2022– he laughed about it. But he did admit that even the second time around, it feels “new.” “I’ve done it once before, so I’ve got to figure it out and get good at this actually,” he quipped. “It’s all pretty new.”

It’s worth noting that it was widely reported that the breakdown of Tom’s marriage to Gisele Bundchen had to do with her expectations about spending time with their family. When he announced he’d be returning to the sport just 40 days after saying he’d retire, things quickly unraveled. Tom and the Brazilian supermodel share kids Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Tom also shares older son Jack Brady, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. “Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six in September of 2022. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

After separating in September, Gisele served Tom the uncontested divorce, and it was both filed and finalized on October 28, 2022. In total, the former power couple were married for 13 years. Tom has insisted the split was amicable. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said during the Oct. 31 episode of Let’s Go!