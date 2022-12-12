Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady

Gisele held hands with lookalike daughter Vivian and son Benjamin as they made their way to Sao Paolo for their first Christmas following her divorce from Tom Brady.

By:
December 12, 2022 5:08PM EST
Gisele Bundchen
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their family arrive for a NFL football walkthrough, in Atlanta, ahead of Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Gisele Bundchen arrives in Brazil at the São Paulo airport . Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL5509316 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen and her kids Benjamin and Vivian arrive in Brazil on Monday, Dec 12, 2022. (SplashNews)

The former VS Angel accessorized with white sneakers, a protective white face mask, and beige baseball cap for the trip. Gisele’s expression was obscured by her mask, but she wore her famous light brunette locks down and wavy, and completed the look with simple gold jewelry, including a necklace and ring. Her daughter similarly wore a print jogger and top set with sneakers, looking like a mirror image of Gisele with a black facemask and long, wavy hair. Benjamin looked to be almost as tall as his famous mama as he rocked a pair of headphones, white cat face print mask, and blue pants with a beige t shirt.

The escape from Florida comes just ahead of Gisele’s first Christmas as a divorced woman from the Bucs quarterback, to whom she was married for 13 years. Tom and Gisele announced their split after Tom retired, then unretired, from the Buccaneers earlier this year, reportedly upsetting his longtime wife’s expectations for a definitive end to his highly successful career.

Gisele Bundchen and Vivian Brady
Gisele Bundchen holds daughter Vivia Brady’s hand as they make their way through the airport. (SplashNews)

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September as Gisele took some time away in Costa Rica. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

Their divorce was finalized on October 28, but they still appear to be friendly, as the stunning Gisele has reacted kindly to Tom’s social media posts on multiple occasions. She also bought a lavish $11.5 million mansion directly across from her ex-husband’s equally luxurious waterfront residence.

