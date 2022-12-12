Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.

The former VS Angel accessorized with white sneakers, a protective white face mask, and beige baseball cap for the trip. Gisele’s expression was obscured by her mask, but she wore her famous light brunette locks down and wavy, and completed the look with simple gold jewelry, including a necklace and ring. Her daughter similarly wore a print jogger and top set with sneakers, looking like a mirror image of Gisele with a black facemask and long, wavy hair. Benjamin looked to be almost as tall as his famous mama as he rocked a pair of headphones, white cat face print mask, and blue pants with a beige t shirt.

The escape from Florida comes just ahead of Gisele’s first Christmas as a divorced woman from the Bucs quarterback, to whom she was married for 13 years. Tom and Gisele announced their split after Tom retired, then unretired, from the Buccaneers earlier this year, reportedly upsetting his longtime wife’s expectations for a definitive end to his highly successful career.

“Gisele did her best to adjust to Tom‘s decision to go back [to the NFL] but it hasn’t been easy for her because that wasn’t their agreement,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September as Gisele took some time away in Costa Rica. “She’s a very supportive wife, but she’s also speaks her truth so there’s been a lot of tension since he went back. She needed to take some time to herself and Tom is respecting that.”

Their divorce was finalized on October 28, but they still appear to be friendly, as the stunning Gisele has reacted kindly to Tom’s social media posts on multiple occasions. She also bought a lavish $11.5 million mansion directly across from her ex-husband’s equally luxurious waterfront residence.