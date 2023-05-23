Gisele Bundchen Says Miami ‘Feels Like Home’ For Her & Her Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

“I am loving Miami,” Gisele Bündchen told PEOPLE on May 27, after helping the Brazil Foundation raise nearly $1 million towards reforestation efforts in her native country. Gisele, 42, has set up home in the Florida city and has been enjoying her time as a single mom since divorcing Tom Brady in October 2022. “I love the sunshine, and people are very warm and welcoming; it feels like home.”

“I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that. It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come [to] visit a lot more now, which makes me so happy,” she says, referring to her twin, Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel. Speaking of family, Gisele said that Tom, 45, and her children – Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian – are adjusting well to the new locale. “The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now.”

“We all love to do jiu-jitsu which is so great to build self-confidence,” she said of her and her kids. “We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together.” Gisele said that she and her kids went to Brazil for Christmas and that they would return to the South American country over the kids’ summer break. “Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless.”

Shortly after the divorce, Gisele purchased an $11.5 million, 6,600 sqft. mansion near Tom on Indian Creek Island. The location is across the waterway from her ex-husband’s place. The New York Post also reported that Gisele purchased a “modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom home” near Miami Beach. The Post claims that Gisele closed on the home in February 2022 for $1.25 million and that she submitted documents to remodel the property over the following summer.

In March, Gisele spoke with Vanity Fair about the split. She shot down the rumors that Brady’s decision to un-retire led to their divorce (“the craziest thing I’ve ever heard”) before saying that she and the NFL champion simply grew apart. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”