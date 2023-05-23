Gisele Bundchen Says Miami ‘Feels Like Home’ For Her & Her Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Forget Boston. Forget Rio de Janeiro. For Gisele Bundchen -- who is living her best single mom life, post-Tom Brady – the only place to be is South Beach.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 23, 2023 9:38AM EDT
View gallery
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gisele Bündchen spotted leaving her hotel this afternoon and catching a flight out of New York after a short stay. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Pictured: Gisele BundchenRef: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I am loving Miami,” Gisele Bündchen told PEOPLE  on May 27, after helping the Brazil Foundation raise nearly $1 million towards reforestation efforts in her native country. Gisele, 42, has set up home in the Florida city and has been enjoying her time as a single mom since divorcing Tom Brady in October 2022. “I love the sunshine, and people are very warm and welcoming; it feels like home.”

“I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that. It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come [to] visit a lot more now, which makes me so happy,” she says, referring to her twin, Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel. Speaking of family, Gisele said that Tom, 45, and her children – Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian – are adjusting well to the new locale. “The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now.”

Gisele at the 2023 Met Gala (JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“We all love to do jiu-jitsu which is so great to build self-confidence,” she said of her and her kids. “We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together.” Gisele said that she and her kids went to Brazil for Christmas and that they would return to the South American country over the kids’ summer break. “Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless.”

Tom and Giselle (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Shortly after the divorce, Gisele purchased an $11.5 million, 6,600 sqft. mansion near Tom on Indian Creek Island. The location is across the waterway from her ex-husband’s place. The New York Post also reported that Gisele purchased a “modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom home” near Miami Beach. The Post claims that Gisele closed on the home in February 2022 for $1.25 million and that she submitted documents to remodel the property over the following summer.

In March, Gisele spoke with Vanity Fair about the split. She shot down the rumors that Brady’s decision to un-retire led to their divorce (“the craziest thing I’ve ever heard”) before saying that she and the NFL champion simply grew apart. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad