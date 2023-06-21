Gisele Works Out With Joaquim Valente 7 Months After Romance Rumors: Photos

After previously shutting down rumors of a romance with Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bundchen was seen hanging out with the jiu-jitsu instructor on June 20.

June 21, 2023 9:20AM EDT
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gisele Bündchen spotted leaving her hotel this afternoon and catching a flight out of New York after a short stay. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Gisele Bundchen got her sweat on with her pal, Joaquim Valente, in Miami on June 20. In photos, which you can see here, the two were caught leaving a workout together. Gisele had her hair in a ponytail and rocked a black crop top and leggings for the exercise session, while Joaquim showed up in shorts and a t-shirt. Both Gisele and Joaquium currently live in Miami, but come from Brazil.

Following her split from Tom Brady in Nov. 2022, Gisele was romantically linked to Joaquim when they were seen on an apparent dinner date together in Costa Rica. Subsequent sightings of the two together in the months that followed led to dating rumors. However, Gisele shut down reports of a romance between her and Joaquim during a March 2023 interview.

Gisele and Joaquim out and about. (MEGA)

Gisele explained to Vanity Fair that she and her kids have been taking jiu-jitsu lessons from Joaquim, and insisted that they are just friends. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she shared. “I’m so grateful to know [him and his colleagues], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher, and most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that kind of energy.”

Gisele and Tom on the red carpet before their split. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Gisele and Tom share two kidsBenjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Although they ended their marriage in 2022, they have continued to co-parent and support one another since the split. When Tom announced his retirement in February, he paid tribute to Gisele in his announcement post. She commented on his Instagram reveal, as well, writing, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.” Tom also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

