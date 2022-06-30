Tom Brady Boxes Shirtless On A Yacht In Italy While On Vacation With Gisele: Photo

Tom Brady, 44, is making the most of the NFL off-season. The pro quarterback traveled with his wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, and his kids Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, to Portofino, Italy, where he was seen working out on the deck of a luxurious yacht. Tom was shirtless and only wore black shorts, black socks, and a pair of white sneakers for his intense workout sessions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was seen cycling on an exercise bike with a friend on the yacht. Then, he slipped on two boxing gloves and led a boxing session with his son Benjamin. Tom seemed to be working up a sweat throughout his workouts, especially the boxing. His muscular physique was fully visible in the paparazzi shots since he was shirtless.

Tom and his family have been keeping busy on their trip to Italy. One sunny day, they did some shopping and stopped to get delicious-looking ice cream. Tom sweetly held Gisele’s hand as the family strolled around touring the European city. The pro football player dressed casual in a classic white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and a navy blue baseball cap.

As fans know, Tom announced his plans to retire from the NFL in February. But he reversed the decision six weeks later, leaving fans overjoyed. The QB explained that he had “unfinished business on the field” and would be continuing to play with the Buccaneers for the 2022-2023 season. Sadly, Tom’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski just recently announced his own retirement, officially putting an end to their beloved partnership.