Tom Brady Boxes Shirtless On A Yacht In Italy While On Vacation With Gisele: Photo

No days off for Tom Brady. The NFL legend led a boxing session with one of his sons on a luxurious yacht during their family vacation to Italy.

By:
June 30, 2022 3:55PM EDT
Tom Brady
View gallery
tom brady training camp
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Tom Brady, 44, is making the most of the NFL off-season. The pro quarterback traveled with his wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, and his kids Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, to Portofino, Italy, where he was seen working out on the deck of a luxurious yacht. Tom was shirtless and only wore black shorts, black socks, and a pair of white sneakers for his intense workout sessions.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady boxing on a yacht in Portofino, Italy (Photo: IMAGE DIRECT / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was seen cycling on an exercise bike with a friend on the yacht. Then, he slipped on two boxing gloves and led a boxing session with his son Benjamin. Tom seemed to be working up a sweat throughout his workouts, especially the boxing. His muscular physique was fully visible in the paparazzi shots since he was shirtless.

Tom and his family have been keeping busy on their trip to Italy. One sunny day, they did some shopping and stopped to get delicious-looking ice cream. Tom sweetly held Gisele’s hand as the family strolled around touring the European city. The pro football player dressed casual in a classic white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and a navy blue baseball cap.

As fans know, Tom announced his plans to retire from the NFL in February. But he reversed the decision six weeks later, leaving fans overjoyed. The QB explained that he had “unfinished business on the field” and would be continuing to play with the Buccaneers for the 2022-2023 season. Sadly, Tom’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski just recently announced his own retirement, officially putting an end to their beloved partnership.

More From Our Partners

ad