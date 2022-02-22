See Pic

Gisele Bundchen Rocks Daisy Dukes For Stroll On The Beach In Costa Rica — Photos

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen takes a leisurely stroll with her dog on the beach in Costa Rica on Saturday. The top model has been enjoying an extended vacation ith her family following husband, Tom Brady's retirement announcement. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Jackson gets caught off guard by paparazzi attending Iann Dior’s Album Release Party at Delilah in West Hollywood. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
News Editor

Rise and shine! The Brazilian supermodel looked so beautiful as she kick-started her day with a soothing walk across the sand.

Time to relax. Gisele Bundchen, 41, was a vision while enjoying a beach stroll in Costa Rica on Saturday, Feb. 19. The world-class beauty looked effortlessly chic as she hit the sand in a casual ensemble during her vacation.

Gisele Bundchen

The former Victoria’s Secret stunner put her long, toned legs on display in a pair of tiny denim shorts as she made her way down the shore. Teasing her taut tummy, she teamed her Daisy Dukes with a black bikini and a white tie-up top. Gisele kept things minimal during her walk, where she went barefoot as she carried her shoes.

Not seen with the beauty was husband Tom Brady , 44, or their children Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. The family has been enjoying some downtime in Costa Rica following the QB’s retirement announcement in early Feb. (Viv was with mom days before in a sweet Instagram, where the duo was seen riding horses through the scenic Costa Rican landscape.)

Related Gallery

Models Wearing Daisy Dukes: See Photos Of Kendall Jenner & More In Short Shorts

Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen takes a leisurely stroll with her dog on the beach in Costa Rica on Saturday. The top model has been enjoying an extended vacation ith her family following husband, Tom Brady's retirement announcement. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber shows off her amazing physique as she jokingly flips off the photographers As she visits Justin Bieber’s set in Los Angeles. 18 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber shows off her amazing physique as she jokingly flips off the photographers. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA694872_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are spotted hanging out at the Black Lives Matters Protest at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Cara Delevingne,Kaia Gerber Ref: SPL5177184 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

While Tom did say he was officially hanging up his cleats, football fans definitely haven’t seen or heard the last of him. In fact, the MVP hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of returning to the field, telling people “never say never” during a Feb. 8 episode of his SiriusXM podcast. Tom’s message was more than just a platitude, as a source was able to EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife that there is “without question a chance for him to return.”

“When he mentioned ‘never say never’ on a return, it is more than just words,” the insider said. “Tom is going to monitor the NFL off-season with a fine-tooth comb because if the pieces fall into place, he’d be interested in returning.” The 7-time Super Bowl champ isn’t going to give up his retirement plans for just any old NFL squad though, per the source. He’d like to suit up with players who have the eye on the big prize. “He’d be interested in joining a team who are close to winning a Super Bowl, like the San Francisco 49ers.”