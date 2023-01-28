Tom Brady Bonds With Daughter Vivian, 10, At Horseback Riding Lessons 3 Months After Gisele Divorce

Tom Brady, 45, was one proud papa as he was spotted bonding with his daughter Vivian during her latest horseback riding lesson in Miami. The iconic quarterback, who has yet to announce if he will play in the next NFL season, posted up on a fence near the stables to take snaps of Vivian practicing on Friday, January 27, as seen in pics at the DailyMail. While Tom looked completely enthralled with his daughter’s athletic abilities, he did manage to take a moment for a selfie with an adoring fan. A true man of the people!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was dressed in a striped polo shirt and jeans while rocking a baseball hat. He practiced his photography skills by continuously snapping Vivian learning how to handle the steed. She, of course, was all gussied up in a rider uniform complete with a safety helmet. After the lessons, Tom was spotted treating Vivian to some retail therapy at a nearby surf shop!

The outing comes one month after Tom’s ex and Vivian’s mom, Gisele Bundchen, 42, took over the co-parenting duties at the horseback riding lessons. The supermodel, who also shares son Benjamin, 13, with Tom, looked just as proud as Tom did while watching her daughter slay at the stables.

As fans know, the superstar couple called it quits back in October. At the time, Tom shared a statement to his Instagram Story, saying the pair made the decision to split “amicably” and with “gratitude.” He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” Gisele shared a heartbreaking message to her Instagram Stories as well, admitting the superstar couple “grew apart” and will now be focusing on “co-parenting” their two kids.

More recently, Gisele has flamed the fans of romance rumors with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian beauty has been seen training, enjoying dinner, and riding horses in Costa Rica with the handsome hunk. Tom, meanwhile, has not been linked to anyone since the breakup.