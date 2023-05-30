Gisele Bundchen Rocks Thong Bikini While Paddleboarding With Joaquim Valente Over MDW

Gisele Bundchen is always showing off her fabulous figure and that’s exactly what she did when she was in Miami for Memorial Day Weekend. The 42-year-old rocked a tiny black string bikini with thong bottoms as she paddleboarded with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

For the outing, Gisele put her rock-hard abs and toned legs on display in the string bikini that featured a triangle top and matching, skinny-side strap thong bottoms. She topped her look off with a straw sun hat and oversized sunglasses. As for Joaquim, he went shirtless on his paddleboard when he wore a green bathing suit with a brown trucker hat.

Gisele has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently rode her bike around the beach while wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts. The supermodel was smiling from ear to ear in the video which showed her wearing dark blue daisy dukes with a white knit tank top tucked in.

Gisele posted a video with her hair blowing in the wind captioning it, “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!” The model’s super short denim shorts put her long legs on full display and she accessorized with a necklace and a pair of tan sandals.

Aside from these stunning looks, she recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair when she wore a pink velvet one-piece swimsuit with an open back. On the cover, Gisele showed off her incredible figure in a pink velour-quilted Chanel swimsuit.