Gisele Bundchen Rocks Thong Bikini While Paddleboarding With Joaquim Valente Over MDW

Gisele Bundchen looked stunning in a tiny black thong bikini while paddleboarding with Joaquim Valente in Miami over MDW.

May 30, 2023 9:51AM EDT
gisele bundchen
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gisele Bündchen spotted leaving her hotel this afternoon and catching a flight out of New York after a short stay. Pictured: Gisele Bündchen BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid/MEGA

Gisele Bundchen is always showing off her fabulous figure and that’s exactly what she did when she was in Miami for Memorial Day Weekend. The 42-year-old rocked a tiny black string bikini with thong bottoms as she paddleboarded with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bundchen rocked this tiny black string bikini while paddleboarding with Joaquim Valente in Miami over MDW. (Backgrid/MEGA)

For the outing, Gisele put her rock-hard abs and toned legs on display in the string bikini that featured a triangle top and matching, skinny-side strap thong bottoms. She topped her look off with a straw sun hat and oversized sunglasses. As for Joaquim, he went shirtless on his paddleboard when he wore a green bathing suit with a brown trucker hat.

Gisele has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently rode her bike around the beach while wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts. The supermodel was smiling from ear to ear in the video which showed her wearing dark blue daisy dukes with a white knit tank top tucked in.

Gisele posted a video with her hair blowing in the wind captioning it, “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!” The model’s super short denim shorts put her long legs on full display and she accessorized with a necklace and a pair of tan sandals.

Aside from these stunning looks, she recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair when she wore a pink velvet one-piece swimsuit with an open back. On the cover, Gisele showed off her incredible figure in a pink velour-quilted Chanel swimsuit.

