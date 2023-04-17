Gisele Bundchen Is All Smiles While Bike Riding In Daisy Dukes In New Video: Watch

Gisele Bundchen looked fabulous when she wore a pair of tiny denim shorts while riding a bike in a new video.

April 17, 2023 9:20AM EDT
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen was all smiles when she rode her bike around the beach while wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts. The 42-year-old was smiling from ear to ear in the video which showed her wearing dark blue daisy dukes with a white knit tank top tucked in.

Gisele posted the video with her hair blowing in the wind captioning it, “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!” The model’s super short denim shorts put her long legs on full display and she accessorized with a necklace and a pair of tan sandals.

Gisele has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently graced the April cover of Vanity Fair when she wore a pink velvet one-piece swimsuit with an open back. On the cover, Gisele showed off her incredible figure in a pink velour-quilted Chanel swimsuit. The spaghetti strap bathing suit had a cutout back that showed off her tanned skin and she opted to go completely makeup-free while her blonde hair was down in loose beach waves.

Another one of our favorite outfits from the photoshoot was her plum purple Versace bodysuit that had an incredibly plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Attached to the bodysuit was a hood that covered up her hair and she put her long, toned legs on display. Another bodysuit she wore that was just as sexy, was her red Alaïa onesie. The skintight long-sleeve turtleneck featured high-rise bottoms that showed off major skin.

