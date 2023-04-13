Gisele Bundchen Rocks Black Jumpsuit As She Jets Out Of NYC After Tell-All Interview About Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bundchen looked super stylish at JFK Airport on April 12, after enjoying a quick trip to New York City without her kids.

April 13, 2023
Gisele Bündchen spotted leaving her hotel this afternoon and catching a flight out of New York after a short stay.
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Gisele Bundchen never misses when it comes to fashion, even when she’s at the airport. Instead of wearing a dull, low-key outfit to fly home from New York City, Gisele, 42, arrived at JFK Airport on April 12 in a faded leather jacket and a fabulous black jumpsuit. The Brazilian model let her blonde hair down and she tried to stay incognito by wearing a pair of brown sunglasses. Gisele had a designer purse over her shoulder, and held a brown bag in one of her hands, and a water bottle in the other, as she walked through the airport.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen at JFK Airport in NYC on April 12 (Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Gisele enjoyed a quick trip to New York City, as she continues to co-parent her kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, with her ex Tom Brady, 45. Gisele’s split from the NFL star was one of the biggest celebrity stories that broke last year. They were married for 13 years but decided to go their separate ways after Tom reversed his decision to retire from the NFL in early 2022. Tom retired from football for good after the 2022-2023 season, but only after he and Gisele officially divorced in October.

Gisele didn’t publicly speak about her divorce for months, until her interview with Vanity Fair that was published March 22. The Victoria’s Secret icon clarified that the drama over Tom’s retirement was NOT the reason that the couple broke up after over a decade of marriage. She said the rumors about their split regarding Tom’s decision to un-retire were “very hurtful.”

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen in New York City on April 12 (Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Gisele told Vanity Fair that she’s been in “mourning” since the end of her marriage. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

The mother-of-two also said she wants nothing but the best for Tom even though they’re broken up. There’s been reports saying that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is dating again after his divorce. Gisele, meanwhile, has been linked to Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and Tom’s pal Jeffrey Soffer since the divorce, but she denied the rumors that she’s dating either one of them in the Vanity Fair story.

