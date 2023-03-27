Tom Brady Has Started Dating Again 5 Months After Gisele Bundchen Split: Report

According to a new report, Tom Brady is ready for romance again! Per Page Six, a source said the 45-year-old former NFL star is “out and about” and is “dating around,” five months after his October 2022 split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. “He’s shopping,” the insider told the outlet. “He is out and about.” HollywoodLife reached out to Tom’s rep for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Gisele has made a big comeback to the world of modeling, and has been linked to Jiu Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and Tom’s pal Jeffrey Soffer since the divorce. While her multiple outings with Joaquim, most recently in Costa Rica, have raised eyebrows, it’s difficult to tell whether or not they’re romantically involved. As for Jeffrey, a source said they frequently meet up “secretly.” “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” the insider told The Daily Mail for the March 16 report.

Gisele addressed the rampant dating speculation in a recent cover story for Vanity Fair. “I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she told the publication for its March 2023 issue. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

She also acknowledged that the public nature of her marriage to Tom had created a vortex of rumored romances. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” the Victoria’s Secret icon said.

The dad of three and the 42-year-old supermodel went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage and two children together, with the divorce being finalized on October 28. The news came after months of drama over Tom retiring, then unretiring, from the NFL in early 2022.

Since the official split, Tom and Gisele have both dedicated themselves to effectively and amicably coparenting their kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Tom wrote in a statement via Instagram stories in October of 2022. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.” Tom also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.