Lili Reinhart Passionately Kisses TikTok Star Jack Martin After He Trolled Her Ex Cole Sprouse

The new lovebirds were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, one month after Cole Sprouse gave a tell-all interview about his romance with the actress, on a podcast.

April 11, 2023
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart, 26, seems to have romantically moved on from her ex Cole Sprouse. The actress was photographed passionately kissing TikTok star Jack Martin while wrapping her arms around him outside of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday. The hunk also had his hands on her waist as they took in the bonding moment before she went on to check into a flight.

During the outing, Lili wore a black sleeveless top under a gray blazer, jeans, and sneakers, and had some of her short hair pulled back. Jack wore a dark blue long-sleeved top, dark blue jeans, and brown boots. The two rolled her suitcase out of a vehicle at one point as she got ready to go into the airport.

Lili Reinhart
Lili during a previous event. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Lili and Jack’s latest sighting comes one month after Cole made headlines for talking about his previous relationship with the Riverdale star. The actor admitted he thinks if he “loved” himself “a little more,” he would have left their romance “earlier” than he did. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation,” he said, during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cole also talked about what it was like to work with Lili after their split, which happened in 2020 after they dated on and off for three years. “It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” he explained. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse
Lili and Cole pose with each other at an event. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

After Cole’s podcast interview went public, Jack trolled his new love interest’s ex by imitating him with fellow TikTok star Brianna Chickenfry, in an Instagram video. He joked that Cole was the “third Sprouse brother” who was “finally speaking out” and pretended to be him during the interview by placing a cigarette behind his ear and chain-smoking throughout the video.

“Can I smoke in here?” he asked. “Society’s OK with weed, but then I come on your podcast, unbutton my shirt all the way and smoke American Spirits and I’m an asshole?” He also went on to call himself “the better brother.”

