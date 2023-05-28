Gisele Bundchen Rocks String Bikini Wakeboarding With Kids Benjamin, 13, & Vivian, 10, In Miami: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, spent some quality time with her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, on Saturday. The model and her brood, who she shares with ex Tom Brady, splashed about in the waves while wakeboarding in Miami, FL. She wore a black and white patterned long-sleeved bodysuit under a blue life vest and had her long hair down.

The beauty also showed off a black string bikini at one point. Her kids were photographed sitting on a boat some of the time, and Benjamin, who wore a blue life vest and light blue and white patterned shorts, also tried his hand at wakeboarding as his mom cheered him on. Vivian was also photographed enjoying the water.

Gisele’s latest outing with her kids comes after she called Miami “home,” in a recent interview with People. “I am loving Miami,” she told the outlet after helping the Brazil Foundation raise nearly $1 million towards reforestation efforts in her native country. “I love the sunshine, and people are very warm and welcoming; it feels like home.”

The mom-of-two settled into Miami after splitting from Tom in Oct. 2022. “I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that. It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come [to] visit a lot more now, which makes me so happy,” she also told the outlet, referring to her twin sister, Patricia, and other sisters, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel. “The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now.”

She also talked about how much they all love doing jiu-jitsu and outdoor activities while in the sunny location. “We all love to do jiu-jitsu which is so great to build self-confidence,” she said about her and her kids. “We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard. We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together.”