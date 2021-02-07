Bridget Moynahan Gushes She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Ex Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, wrote a supportive message to the star quarterback after he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.

Bridget Moynahan may be a New England Patriots fan, but she threw her support behind her ex, Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 2021 Super Bowl. After Tom, who was previously a quarterback for the Patriots, led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win, Bridget took to Instagram to congratulate him. “I am pretty sure I’m not the only one from #PatriotsNation celebrating Buccaneers,” she wrote. She also included a photo of Tom, along with the hashtags, “#SuperBowl #GreatGame and #SoProud.”

Tom and Bridget were in a relationship for two years between 2004 and 2006. Shortly after they broke up, he started dating his now-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Just two months into Tom and Gisele’s relationship, Bridget publicly confirmed that she was expecting a baby with Tom. Their son, Jack, was born in Aug. 2007. Through the years, Tom and Bridget have figured out how to navigate co-parenting as he continued his relationship with Gisele, who he married in 2009 and had two kids with.

Jack and his two half-siblings — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — were in attendance at the Super Bowl with Gisele. All three kids excitedly greeted Tom on the field after his win. They even got to hold his MVP trophy as he addressed the massive crowd of people and millions of viewers at home! The kids all wore face masks as protection amidst the coronavirus when they were on the crowded field.

This was Tom’s seventh Super Bowl win throughout his illustrious career. He previously played with the Patriots for 20 seasons, and was in nine Super Bowls during that time. He won six rings with the Pats, but decided to move on and sign with the Bucs for the 2020 season. He helped lead the team to their second Super Bowl win and confirmed at the end of the game that he’ll be back next season, as well.

The Bucs won the game 31-9. In addition to the great game, there was also a buzzed-about Halftime Show performance from The Weeknd. He took over the entire stadium to perform some of the biggest hits of his career. Although the performance received mixed reviews, it definitely got people talking!