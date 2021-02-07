Gisele Bundchen Proudly Shows Off Her ‘TB12’ Top In Support Of Hubby Tom Brady In Super Bowl Selfies

Gisele Bundchen’s Super Bowl attire never disappoints! The model — who’s cheering on husband Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa— rocked a black long sleeve with her husband’s ‘TB12’ logo on the front!

Gisele Bundchen looked runway ready at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7! The supermodel, 40, who sported a clear complexion with minimal makeup on, shared two gorgeous Instagram selfies while sitting inside a private box at the big game on Sunday, February 7. “Let’s go Bucs!!!!!!! Let’s go papai!!!”, Gisele wrote in the caption of her post. She let her blonde-brown long locks down while she proudly pointed to her “Go Bucs!” black long sleeve shirt. The stylish top included her hubby, Tom Brady‘s “TB12” logo, of course.

The model’s latest selfies didn’t show the couple’s two kids: daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Brady, 11, who are most likely at Super Bowl 55 to watch their dad try and win his seventh ring. It’s unclear if Tom’s 13-year-old son, John Edward Thomas (Jack) Moynahan, is at the game, although it’s also likely he’s present. Tom has talked on a number of occassions about Jack’s love for football. The iconic QB shares the teen with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 49.

Gisele is no stranger to attending the Super Bowl. Tonight’s matchup marks the model’s seventh SB appearance in support of her star QB husband. Meanwhile, this is Tom’s 10th appearance (his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) on the NFL’s highest stage, where he’s hoping make history as the first player to win a title in three different decades against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I had no interest whatsoever in winning or losing, I just was interested in taking the next breath."@TomBrady's parents sat down with @Andrea_Kremer to detail Tom Brady Sr. overcoming COVID and the excitement of getting to see his son play in his 10th Super Bowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/VEX0vQooIo — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2021

Tom’s parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady, are also present at tonight’s game in Tampa after both battled COVID-19 in September. Tom Sr., 76, experienced a tough time with the virus, on top of having pneumonia at the same time, and was hospitalized for 18 days. Galynn, 76, who is a cancer survivor, experienced milder symptoms and recovered at home with the help of their daughter Maureen, who’s a nurse. The couple spoke about the challenging time in a number of interviews, including a sit-down on NFL Game Day ahead of Super Bowl 55.