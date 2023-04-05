Tom Brady & Reese Witherspoon’s Relationship Status Revealed Amid Dating Speculation

Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon were both the subject of some recent new dating rumors. With both stars recently single, fans started to speculate that maybe the former NFL quarterback, 45, and Academy Award-winning actress, 47, had begun a romance. Despite some speculation, the rumors turned out to be just that, and representatives for the stars said that they’re not dating, according to Page Six.

While the true origin of the rumor is unclear, it appears to have picked up some traction when it was shared in a blind item on the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi back in March. Shortly after Reese announced her split from her husband of 12 years Jim Toth, 52, someone sent an email with the message “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.” Besides the subject line, the sender also included the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, only adding to the suspicion.

While the two stars aren’t seeing each other, both of them have recently split from longtime partners. Reese and Jim announced that they were splitting in a joint statement on Instagram in March. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Tom had announced that he and his wife of 13 years Gisele Bundchen were getting a divorce in a statement on his Instagram Story in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he wrote at the time. While Tom and Reese may not be an item, it was reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was “dating around” according to Page Six.