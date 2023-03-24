Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Announce ‘Difficult Decision’ To Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth walked down the aisle in 2011 and have one biological child together.

March 24, 2023
Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, are separating after 12 years of marriage. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple wrote in an Instagram announcement on Friday, March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The Oscar winner, 47, and talent agent, 52, walked down the aisle in a casual ceremony held at Reese’s Ojai, Calif. home in March 2011 after getting engaged in Dec. 2010. The following year, they welcomed a son, Tennessee James. Reese also has two children with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: a 23-year-old lookalike daughter, Ava, and a 19-year-old son named Deacon.

Reese and Jim’s divorce announcement comes just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision,” a person close to the couple told PEOPLE magazine following the divorce announcement. “They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

The news also comes just two days after the Hello Sunshine founder celebrated her 47th birthday and looked as happy as ever. Reese celebrated by sharing a photo of herself grinning next to several bouquets of roses while holding her French Bulldog. “Thank you for all my wonderful, loving , heartfelt birthday wishes,” she captioned the post. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

The next day, she celebrated the season finale of her new hit show, Daisy Jones & The Six. “The finale is HERE!!” she wrote alongside a pic of herself posing with the show’s stars, Riley Keough and Camila Morrone. “From the very first time I stepped on set, I knew this production would be special … If you haven’t seen the magic this cast has created yet, now is your chance to BINGE IT ALL ! @daisyjonesandthesix is now streaming on @primevideo!!!”

